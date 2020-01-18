Market Insights of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers & Market Dynamics Forces 2024

The Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry and its future prospects.. The Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market research report:



Lanxe

ExxonMobil

JSR

Kumho

Lion Elastomers

DOW

SK Chemical

Eni

MITSUI

SABIC

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

ME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

The global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

By application, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry categorized according to following:

Automotive Industry

Building &Construction

Wires & Cables

Others

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM). On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

