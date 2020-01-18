NB Latex Market Growth Rate, Production Volume and Future Opportunities From 2019-2024

NB Latex market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for NB Latex industry.. The NB Latex market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the NB Latex market research report:



Kumho Petrochemical

Synthomer

LG Chem

BST

ZEON

Shin Foong

Croslene Chemical

Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu

Nantex

The global NB Latex market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Middle Acrylonitrile Type

High Acrylonitrile Type

By application, NB Latex industry categorized according to following:

Gloves

Paper

Fabrics

Gaskets

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the NB Latex market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of NB Latex. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

