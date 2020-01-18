Nematode Testing Services Market size and forecast, 2019 – 2029

The detailed market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Nematode Testing Services Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Nematode Testing Services Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Nematode Testing Services Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2019 – 2029 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Nematode Testing Services across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Nematode Testing Services Market during the assessment period 2019 – 2029.

market participants identified in nematode testing services market that include service providers are SGS SA, Syngenta, Fera Science Limited, CSP Labs, Midwest Laboratories, Waters Agricultural Laboratories, Inc., A & L Plains Agricultural Laboratories, Agriculture and Food Laboratory, Agvise Laboratories, Allied Cooperative, American Agriculture Laboratory, Inc., Nemlab, Ever-Green Nematode Testing Labs, Inc., and Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station.

The agricultural organizations and farmers are adopting nematode testing services on regularly basis as nematode worms damage plants and crops and affect overall production.

Many companies are introducing new diagnostic tools for precise results under their portfolio of nematode testing services For instance, Fera Science Limited Company developed a new in-field diagnostic tool for detection of Plant-parasitic nematodes, fungal, insects, viral and bacterial pathogens, from plant material.



Moreover, leading players are also expanding their nematode testing services in untapped regions. These factors are ultimately boosting the market of nematode testing services.

For instance, SGS has introduced nematode testing services in Piracicaba, Brazil to contribute in the development of new crop protection products.

Nematode Testing Services Market: Regional Overview

The adequate presence of nematode testing services companies in Europe and North America region witnessed significant demand for nematode testing services in these regions. Moreover, stringent rules in North America and Europe are also contributing to the growth of nematode testing services market. Stringent regulations by United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) and European Union (EU) have also contributed to the market of nematode testing services. Moreover, farmers and Government organizations are focusing on production of good quality crops which provides higher yields. Hence, significant investments in agricultural and health-care sectors in Asia Pacific regions are providing an opportunity for new entrants in nematode testing services market. Furthermore, leading educational institutes have also initiated nematode testing services in countries such as India and other emerging markets. For instance, Indian Agricultural Research Institute has initiated plant/soil analysis services, which includes nematode testing services.

The Nematode Testing services report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

