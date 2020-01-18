North America Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2024

In this report, the global North America market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.

The North America market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the North America market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in this North America market report include:

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By Application

By Country

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:

Alcohol 2-Ethyl Hexanol Butanol Ethanol Isobutanol Isopropanol Methanol Propanol Propylene Glycol

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon

Amine Fatty Amines Primary Secondary Tertiary Primary Aniline Monoethanolamine Monomethylamine Secondary Diethanolamine Dimethylamine Diphenylamine Methylethanolamine Tertiary Triphenylamine Methyl diethanolamine Triethanolamine Trimethylamine



Aromatic Hydrocarbon Toluene Xylene

Chelating Agents Diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid (DTPA) Ethylenedinitrilotetraacetic acid (EDTA) N,N-bis(carboxymethyl)glycine (NTA)

Chlorinated Solvents Carbon tetrachloride Chloroform Dichloromethane Ethylene Chloride (Dichloro ethane) Tetrachloroethylene (Perchloroethylene)

Ester Acetyl Acetate (Acetic Anhydride) Butyl Ester (Butyl acetate) Glycerol Ester Methyl/Ethyl Esters (Ethyl Acetate) Polyethylene & Polypropylene Glycol (PEG & PPG) Esters

Ether Diethyl Ether Tetrahydrofuran Anisole Dimethyl Ether Glycol Ether Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)

Fatty Chemicals Glycerine Tall Oil Fatty Acids

Ketone Acetone Methyl Ethyl Ketone Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Methyl Isopropyl Ketone



The ether segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the North America specialty solvents market in terms of revenue, followed by the fatty chemicals segment. This section comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents the granular detail of the market size in terms of value and volume for 2016-2022.

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into:

Agriculture

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics & IT

Food & Beverages

Household, Industrial, and Institutional (HI & I)

Mining

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Plastic & Rubber

Others

The electronics and IT segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the household, industrial, and institutional (HI & I) segment accounted for more than one-third revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast years.

This section analyzes the market on the basis of end-use and presents comprehensive market size details in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Countries covered in the report includes:

U.S.

Canada

The study objectives of North America Market Report are:

To analyze and research the North America market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the North America manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions North America market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the North America market.

