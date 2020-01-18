Particle Size Analysis Market Expected to Grow at Significant CAGR by 2020 With Focus on Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2024

The particle size analysis market was valued at USD 325.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 437 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.1%, over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The immense support from government organizations to strengthen their domestic pharmaceutical markets is expected to boost the demand form this sector. For instance, China is planning to establish several data centers exclusively to serve the medical research proposes, facilitating the exchange of precious clinical trial data over the public domain.

Request for a sample report here @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586795

– Nanomaterials are finding major applications across various industries. Initially, they found major applications in the healthcare, cosmetics, and manufacturing industries. However, increasing advancements in nanotechnology are creating opportunities for nanoparticles in other industries as well.

– Although particle size analysis equipment for legacy procedures, like sedimentation and sieving, is considerably low, the modern portable and compact equipment are often costly. Especially the probing equipment used in in-line techniques, which are in high demand in the industrial sector, are both costly for the initial purchase and also to maintain.

– Particle size analysis plays a key role in the manufacturing of carbon fiber components. Single wall carbon nanotubes are often subjected to dynamic light scattering (DLS) technology to assess if the required strength of the material could be drawn from a batch of carbon nanotubes.

Scope of the Report

Particle size analysis, particle size measurement, or simply particle sizing is the collective name of the technical procedures or laboratory techniques that determine the size range, and/or the average, or mean size of the particles in a powder or liquid sample. Particle size analysis is part of particle science and its determination is carried out generally in particle technology laboratories.

Key Market Trends

Laser Diffraction Technology to Hold Major Market Share

– Laser diffraction is one of the most prominent particle size analysis techniques that work on particles ranging from 10nm to 3,500 microns. Laser diffraction provides a result for the whole sample, rather than for individual particles. The immense demand for quality control in several manufacturing activities and increasing research activities are expected to drive the demand for laser diffraction equipment.

– Laser diffraction also suffers a fair deal of drawbacks. The analysis needs a high degree of metadata and extensive preparation. If the sample under test is a wet sample, the dispersion unit has to use a liquid dispersant to disperse the sample, in order to subject it to the laser beam.

– Further, increasing software applications that are providing required metadata on optical properties of samples and instruments based on the Fraunhofer approximation approach are expected to create huge opportunities for the laser diffraction technology over the forecast period.

For More Information Click Here : https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/particle-size-analysis-market-expected-to-grow-at-significant-cagr-by-2020-with-focus-on-emerging-technologies-regional-trends-competitive-landscape-regional-analysis-forecasts-to-2024-2020-01-09

Europe Region has been a Significant Driver for the Demand

– The European particle size analysis market is estimated to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period. Significant factors supporting the growth are increasing investments in research and innovation centers and rising government programs and policies, which are motivating market vendors to invest in advancements in analyzing methods.

– The high rate of development of new analyzing methods, equipment, and protocols in the region is boosting the European healthcare and chemical industries to increase advancements in particle size analysis methods.

– The increasing government expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry to innovate cost-effective drugs is further estimated to develop a market for nanoparticle tracking analysis in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The particle size analysis market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are dominating the market. However, with the growing demand across the electronics sector, most of the companies are expanding their business footprint among the market of emerging economies.

– September 2018 – HORIBA announced the release of Duetta fluorescence and absorbance spectrometer, which performs non-destructive, non-contact analysis of quantities and properties of object substances.

– March 2018 – Malvern Panalytical Ltd launched the Morphologi range of automated static imaging systems for particle characterization from Malvern Panalytical Morphology 4 and Morphology 4-ID. It delivers substantial improvements in measurement speed, image definition, and the range of materials that can be successfully analyzed.

Browse Full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/particle-size-analysis-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support