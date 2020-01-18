Physical Security Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers

Physical Security Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Physical Security industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Physical Security manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Physical Security market covering all important parameters.
The key points of the Physical Security Market report:
The report provides a basic overview of the Physical Security industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Physical Security industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.
The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Physical Security industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.
The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Physical Security Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Physical Security are included:
The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in manufacturing physical security products and providing physical security services. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the physical security market based on their 2012 revenue. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Morpho SA, Genetec, Hikvision Digital Technology, Cisco Systems, Pelco, Honeywell Security Group, Assa Abloy, Tyco International Ltd, EMC Corporation, MacAfee, IBM, CSC, Nice Systems, Vidsys and Siemens, among others.
The global physical security market is segmented as below:
By Components
By Hardware
- Intrusion detection and prevention
- Video surveillance
- Analog Cameras
- IP Cameras
- Digital video recorders (DVRs)
- Close circuit television (CCTV)
- Encoders
- Storage
- Network video recorders (NVRs)
- Intrusion detection
- Panels
- Detectors
- Keypads
- Accessories
- Intruder alarms and locks
- Video surveillance
- Access control
- Biometrics
- Fingerprint recognition
- Facial recognition
- Iris recognition
- Others (voice, signature, hand geometry, so on)
- RFID
- Active RFID
- Passive RFID
- Interrogators
- Card based access control
- Smart cards and readers
- Proximity cards and readers
- Controllers
- Others (touch screens and keypads, barcodes, magnetic stripes, so on)
- Biometrics
- Others
- Fire and life safety
- Visitor management
- Backup power
By Software
- Physical security information management (PSIM)
- Management analysis and modeling software
By Services
- Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS)
- Remote management services
- Technical support
- Public safety answering point (PSAP)
- Security consulting
- Public alert and warning system
- Others (data source, hosted access control, managed access control, alert notification, mobile security management)
By Applications
- Transportation and logistics
- Aviation
- Rail
- Ports
- Road and city traffic
- New starts
- Government and public sector
- Control centers
- Utilities/ energy markets
- Fossil generation facilities
- Oil and gas facilities
- Liquid natural gas facilities (import and export regulations and market analysis)
- Nuclear power
- Solar
- Wind
- Hydro electric
- Chemical facilities
- Industrial (manufacturing sector excluding chemical facilities)
- Retail
- Business organizations (including IT sector)
- Hospitality and casinos
- Others (stadiums, educational and religious infrastructure, healthcare organizations)
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
* Estimates 2018-2025 Physical Security market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis
* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players