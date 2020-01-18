Potentiometric Titrator Market: Competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with strong emphasis on innovation

Potentiometric Titrators: Introduction

Potentiometric titration is a volumetric technique, wherein the potential between the indicator electrode and the reference electrode is calculated as a function of titrant volume

The process involves measuring and recording the cell potential (in units of millivolts or pH) after each addition of the titrant

Potentiometric titrators are designed to offer easier, more reliable, and more productive titrations than the conventional titrations

Potentiometric titrators are used for various titrations such as neutralization, complex formation, precipitation, and oxidation/reduction titrations

A potentiometric titrator includes a reference electrode, indicator electrode, salt bridge, and other components

These titrators are applicable in various end-use sectors such as industrial, healthcare, oil & gas, food & beverages, and petroleum

Key Drivers of Global Potentiometric Titrator Market

The global potentiometric titrator market is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for these titrators for several applications in the food & beverages industry

Potentiometric titrators are useful to regulate the texture, appearance, nutrition, taste, and stability of food and beverages. This factor is expected to fuel the global potentiometric titrator market during the forecast period.

Companies operating in the global potentiometric titrator market are investing to expand their product portfolios and improve their distribution networks. They have adopted strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, development of new products, joint ventures, and expansions to cater to the increasing demand for potentiometric titrators in different regions.

Pharmaceutical Segment to Witness Attractive Opportunities

A potentiometric titrator is crucial for analysis of various raw materials used in the pharmaceutical industry

Manufacturers are offering automatic potentiometric titrators with various features such as automatic calculation and graphing, dispensing of the titrant, and end-point detection. This is expected to increase usage of automatic potentiometric titrators in various quality control applications in the next few years.

Moreover, leading manufacturers of potentiometric titrators are planning to increase investments in the research and development of advanced potentiometric titrators. These factors are expected to drive the demand for potentiometric titrators during the forecast period.

Sensitivity of Potentiometric Titrators

In the process of potentiometric titration, a small addition of the titrant cam change pH drastically. Potentiometric titrators are highly pH sensitive. This is expected to limit the usage of potentiometric titrators in several applications during the forecast period.

However, the development of new potentiometric titrators is expected to fuel the global potentiometric titrator market during the forecast period

Europe to Hold a Major Share of Global Potentiometric Titrator Market

Europe is a leading region of the global potentiometric titrator market, followed by North America and Asia. The U.K., Germany, and France are key markets for potentiometric titrators in the region. In terms of demand, these countries account for a major share of the market in the region. Increase in the demand for potentiometric titrators in Europe can be attributed to growing industrialization in the region.

In addition to this, the demand for potentiometric titrators in the pharmaceutical industry in Europe is expected to increase in the next few years. This is expected to augment the demand for potentiometric titrators during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

