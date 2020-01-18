Pregelatinized starch Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology 2017 – 2025

TMR’s latest report on global Pregelatinized starch market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Pregelatinized starch market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The global Pregelatinized starch market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Pregelatinized starch among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Market Segmentation: Pregelatinized starch

The pregelatinized starch market is segmented on the basis of application in industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. In food industry, pregelatinized starch is used as food thickener or stabilizer in food products such as instant puddings, soup mixes, pie fillings salad dressing, candy etc., thus growth of food and beverage industry is driving market demand for pregelatinized starch. Pregelatinized starch have applications in food industry such as in baby food, bakery, confectionary, dairy desserts and drinks, frozen foods, functional drinks, powdered foods, sauces etc. In cosmetics industry, pregelatinized starch is used as an additive ingredient in cosmetic products, increasing demand for cosmetics product is fueling demand for pregelatinized starch, and cosmetics market segment is expected to grow significantly. In pharmaceutical industry, pregelatinized starch is used as capsule and tablet diluent, capsule disintegrant, binder and a glidant which allows starch to absorb water easily allowing tablets to disintegrate properly.

The pregelatinized starch market is further segmented on the basis of source as corn, potato, arrowroot and wheat flour. Corn starch is major source of pregelatinized starch used in food industry as a thickening agent or binder. Potato starch and wheat flour are used in instant soups and noodles as an ingredients for additional nutrition and thickening agent. Thus demand from base applications is expected to grow at significantly and global market for pregelatinized starch market is expected to grow.

The Pregelatinized starch market is segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

Global Pregelatinized starch Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographies global pregelatinized starch market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. North America dominates the global pregelatinized starch market while Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. On the basis of consumption North America is leading market and expected to grow over the forecast period. Cosmetic industries are establishing in Europe region which is expected to give boost for demand of pregelatinized starch in global market. Increasing use of pregelatinized starch in pharmaceutical industry is growing therefore gaining interest in global market.

Global Pregelatinized starch Market: Drivers and Trends

As a result of application of pregelatinized starch in various industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry etc. is fueling demand for pregelatinized starch in global market. Pregelatinized starch is used in cosmetic as an additive ingredient which is driving market demand for pregelatinized starch in global market. Pregelatinized starch is used in preparation of tablets as binding agent or tablet diluent makes it popular in pharmaceutical manufacturers in turn fueling growth of pregelatinized starch market. Easy availability of corn starch, wheat flour, potato starch is as raw material is reason for increased consumption and production of pregelatinized starch in consumers on daily basis.

Global Pregelatinized starch: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global pregelatinized starch market include Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Visco Starch, Galam, Grain Processing Corporation, S A Pharmachem Pvt Ltd., Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd., Crest Cellulose, DFE Pharma, Karandikars Cashell Private Limited etc. are amongst.

