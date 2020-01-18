Propylene Oxide Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report

The “Propylene Oxide Market Analysis to 2030” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Propylene Oxide industry with a focus on the Propylene Oxide market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the Propylene Oxide market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The Propylene Oxide market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Players involve in Propylene Oxide Market:

The Dow Chemical Company

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

Sumitomo Chemical Company

Tokuyama Corporation

PCC Rokita SA

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Ineos Oxide Ltd.

The Propylene Oxide market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2030 for overall Propylene Oxide market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Propylene Oxide Report is segmented as:

By Propylene Oxide (Polyether Polyols, Propylene Glycol, Glycol Ethers, and Others)

(Polyether Polyols, Propylene Glycol, Glycol Ethers, and Others) By Process (Chlorohydrin Process, Styrene Monomer Process, Hydrogen Peroxide Process, TBA Co-Product Process, Cumene-based Process)

(Chlorohydrin Process, Styrene Monomer Process, Hydrogen Peroxide Process, TBA Co-Product Process, Cumene-based Process) By End User (Automotive, Building & Construction, Textile & Furnishing, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Electronics, and Others)

(Automotive, Building & Construction, Textile & Furnishing, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Electronics, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Propylene Oxide market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the global Propylene Oxide market report. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the Propylene Oxide market.

