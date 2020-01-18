Radiology Information System (RIS) Market Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications 2024

The Radiology Information System (RIS) market has continued to have solid performance amidst a number of dynamic forces shaping the Radiology Information System (RIS) market, such as a potential trade war, skilled talent shortages, and straining supply chains. . The Radiology Information System (RIS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over XX% during the period 2019−2024.

The global Radiology Information System (RIS) market has been subjected to several regulatory compliances and crucial coding terminology over the years. Adherence to regulatory standards remains crucial for vendors.

The study considers the present scenario of the Radiology Information System (RIS) market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. This research report on the Radiology Information System (RIS) market covers sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.

The competitive environment in the Radiology Information System (RIS) market is intensifying. The market currently witnesses the presence of several major as well as other prominent vendors, contributing toward the market growth. However, the market is observing an influx of local vendors entering the market.

The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the Radiology Information System (RIS) industry.

List of key players profiled in the report:



Siemens Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Medinformatix, Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Carestream

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Merge Healthcare

Akhil Systems



The market study includes insights on segmentation by product type

Integrated Radiology Information Systems

Standalone Radiology Information Systems

Web-Based RIS

Cloud-Based RIS

On the basis of Application of Radiology Information System (RIS) Market can be split into:

Hospitals

Office-Based Physicians

Others

Vendors can consider targeting key regions such as APAC, North America, and Europe to gather maximum customer attention. Countries in the APAC region such as China, India, and Japan among others are expected to display significant growth prospects in the future due to high economic growth forecasts along with huge population statistics leading to high consumption of goods and products.

Radiology Information System (RIS) Market segmentation by region:

APAC

EMEA

North America

Latin America

Europe

The changing regulatory compliance scenario and the growing purchasing power among consumers are likely to promise well for the North America market. New product development and technological advancements remain key for competitors to capitalize upon in the Radiology Information System (RIS) industry across the globe.

Key Market Insights:

The report provides the following insights into the Radiology Information System (RIS) market for the forecast period 2019–2024.