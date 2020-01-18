Sharps Containers Market – Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2029

Sharps Containers Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Sharps Containers Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Sharps Containers Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

companies profiled in this report on the global sharps containers market are Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Daniels Health, Sharps Compliance, Inc., MAUSER, EnviroTain, LLC, Bondtech Corporation, Bemis Manufacturing Company, and Henry Schein, Inc.

The global sharps containers market has been segmented as follows:

Sharps Containers Market, by Product Type

Patient Room Containers

Phlebotomy Containers

Multipurpose Containers

Sharps Containers Market, by Waste Type

Infectious & Pathological Waste

Sharps Waste

Pharmaceutical Waste

Non-infectious & Other Waste

Sharps Containers Market, by Medical Waste Generator

Hospitals

Long-term Care & Urgent Care Centers

Clinics & Physician’s Offices

Pharmaceutical Companies

Pharmacies

Others

Sharps Containers Market, by Usage Type

Disposable Containers

Reusable Containers

Sharps Containers Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct Sale

Online Sale

Retail Sale

Sharps Containers Market, by Container Size

1–2 Gallons

2–4 Gallons

4–8 Gallons

Others

Sharps Containers Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



