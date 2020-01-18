Steering Market to Increase Exponentially During 2019 – 2029

In 2018, the market size of Steering Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Steering .

This report studies the global market size of Steering , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Steering Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Steering history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Steering market, the following companies are covered:

Jtekt

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings

NSK

Nexteer Automotive

Mando

Thyssenkrupp

Hyundai Mobis

Showa

China Automotive Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

by Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

by Technology

EPS

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering(EHPS)

Hydraulic Power Steering(HPS)

Manual

by EPS Type

C-EPS

P-EPS

R-EPS

by Component

Segment by Application

Passenger cars

LCVs

H&MCVs

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Steering product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Steering , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Steering in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Steering competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Steering breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Steering market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Steering sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.