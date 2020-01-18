TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) Market report offers detailed analysis and a five-year forecast for the global TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) industry. TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) market report delivers the insights which will shape your strategic planning as you estimate geographic, product or service expansion within the TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) industry.. The TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) market research report:



Herrenknecht

Robbins

Mitsubishi

Wirth (Aker Solutions)

Caterpillar

Kawasaki

Komatsu

Ishikawajima-Harima

Terratec

Hitachi Zosen

Seli

NFM

CRTE

CRCHI

NHI

STEC

LNSS

Tianye Tolian

DHHI

Dunjian Heavy Industry

The global TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Reaming Machine

Gripper TBM

Open Face Shield TBM

Compressed Air Shield TBM

Slurry / Hydro-Shield TBM

Others

By application, TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) industry categorized according to following:

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine). On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

