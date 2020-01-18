Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Manufacturers Analysis 2019-2026

The global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

manufacturers are anticipated to flood the market with variegated biopharma and biosimilars, further driving the need for temperature controlled packaging solutions

Several regulations regarding handling and distribution of pharmaceutical products are being implemented in various regions in North America and Europe to harmonise manufacturing, processing and distribution of temperature sensitive pharmaceutical products. This in turn is creating a favourable environment for temperature controlled packaging solution services

Transportation of temperature-sensitive products using passive systems such as temperature controlled packaging provides flexibility of transportation and ease of handling, thus reducing damage during transportation

Sluggish growth of the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market in the Japanese healthcare sector

Sluggish growth in the Japanese pharmaceutical sector owing to a moderate economic growth, falling drug prices, and pro-generics policies is projected to keep the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market in the region highly cost sensitive; therefore companies in this region should introduce more cost-effective solutions addressing the Ambient/CRT and frozen applications segments. The recent shift in clinical trials from developed countries to Brazil, Argentina, and Peru is further expected to create good market opportunities for temperature controlled packaging solution providers. Increasing regulations regarding temperature assured packaging of most pharmaceutical products in Western Europe is helping maintain continuous growth in the region and revenues in the region are anticipated to expand with a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period.

America’s Sonoco Products holds the largest share in the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market

Among the insulated shipper specialist manufacturers, Sonoco Products and Pelican Biothermal together hold more than 55% share in the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market. While among the insulated containers/bins manufacturers, Sonoco Products accounts for more than 25% share in the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market.

