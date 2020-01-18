Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market Research Study for Forecast Period 2016 – 2024

Study on the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market

The market study on the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market by taking into account historical data for the forecast period 2016 – 2024.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Key players operating in the thin film photovoltaic cells market include First Solar, Trony Solar, Solar Frontier, Kaneka Solartech Co. Ltd., Sungen International, Greenshine New Energy, China Sunenergy, Sharp, NextPower, Inventux Tech AG, Bosch, Canadian Solar, and Evergreen Solar.

Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market: Key Trends

Massive efforts to harness renewable energy, including solar energy to offset burden on non-renewable energy sources is among few key factors fuelling demand for thin film photovoltaic cells. Functionally, thin films solar cells display high absorption coefficient thus require very less amount of active material.

Among a slew of active materials, thin film solar cells based on cadmium telluride holds the leading share in thin films photovoltaic cells market. This is mainly because cadmium telluride serves as a viable low-cost alternative to conventional silicon-based photovoltaic cells. In terms of source, cadmium-telluride is produced as a byproduct of mining, refining, and smelting of zinc, copper, and lead.

Besides this, cadmium-telluride based thin film photovoltaic technology is economical in terms of water use. Among all solar energy technologies, cadmium telluride requires least amount of water for energy production.

Conversely, electricity generated using cadmium-telluride based photovoltaic cells is expensive. So much so, electricity generated from cadmium-telluride based photovoltaic cells is found to be nearly equal in cost to that generated using fossil fuels.

Thin Film Photovoltaic Cells Market – Geographical Analysis

The thin film photovoltaic cells market is divided into four key regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific displays substantial demand for thin film photovoltaic cells due to rapid development of green energy. China, Japan, and India are key consumers of thin film photovoltaic cells market in the region due to efforts to minimize burden on non-renewable energy sources.

Nonetheless, powered by the U.S., North America commands large share in thin film photovoltaic cells market. The U.S., for example, is the global leader for the manufacture of cadmium-telluride (CdTe) based photovoltaic cells.

