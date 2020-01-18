Transit Station Display Boards Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2019 – 2029

The detailed market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) unravels the major trends that are currently influencing the growth of the Transit Station Display Boards Market. Further, the report inspects the various parameters that are expected to impact the current and future dynamics of the Transit Station Display Boards Market including the growth opportunities, challenges, and drivers across various regional markets.

The report reveals that the Transit Station Display Boards Market is slated to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period 2019 – 2029 and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The study indicates that the growing R&D investments, advances in technology, and growing adoption of the Transit Station Display Boards across the various end-use industries are expected to propel the growth of the Transit Station Display Boards Market during the assessment period 2019 – 2029.

key players operating in the global transit station display boards market are Softway Consultancy Private Limited, Oat Foundry, SWARCO FUTURIT, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation, Ortana, Lecip, Inc., Roctec Technology Limited, Toyo Denki Seizo K.K., DYSTEN, Nexcom, Aesys, NextBus Corporation, Efftronics, Hitachi, ELEN, TrainFX, and Strukton Rail.

Transit Station Display Boards Market: Notable Developments

In October 2016, Amtrak (National Railroad Passenger Corporation), a passenger railroad service, made a significant advancement to one of the congested transit hubs in the U.S., with the introduction of a high-tech PIDS (Passenger Information Display System) at Penn Station, New York. The new PIDS shows the status of a train and provides various other information through bright LCDs.

Manufacturers are focusing on multi-functional and versatile LED displays which can feature useful information together with lower luminosity and a wider viewing angle to prevail in the competitive transit station display boards market.

Transit Station Display Boards Market: Regional Analysis

North America continues to maintain a leading position in the transit station display boards market, owing to developed network architecture and significant technological advancements. However, high growth prospects are expected in Asia Pacific, owing to robust improvement in transportation network infrastructure. Mass urbanization and increasing income are additional factors that are boosting the transportation sector in Asia Pacific, thereby potentially raising the demand for transit station display boards. The Middle East & Africa is considered to be a new hot spot for the transit station display boards market, given consideration to new infrastructure developments particularly in the GCC countries.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the transit station display boards market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type, application, and end use.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

The Transit station display boards report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Transit station display boards report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on transit station display boards market segments and geographies.

