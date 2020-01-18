Ultraviolet Absorber Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2031

Assessment of the Global Ultraviolet Absorber Market
Competitive Assessment
The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Ultraviolet Absorber market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Ultraviolet Absorber market across different geographies such as:
End-use Industry
The adoption pattern of the Ultraviolet Absorber across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:
ADEKA
Mayzo
SABO
Cytec Industries
Addivant
IGM Resins
Clariant
Vanderbilt Chemicals
Lycus
DSM
Wells Plastics
Akcros Chemicals
Yidu Huayang
Hangzhou Shinyang
Beijing Tiangang
Binhai Jinxiang
Runtec Chemical
Weihai Jinwei
Everlight
Tianjin Rianlon
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Salicylate Type
Benzotriazole Type
Benzophenone Type
Triazine Type
Other
Segment by Application
Plastic Products
Polyester
Chlorine Polyester
Polyvinyl Chloride
Other
