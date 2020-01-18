UV Lamps Market Report 2019: With Essential Analysis of Market, Industry News and Policies by Regions, Top Manufacturers, Types and Applications to 2025 with Market Size and Market Growth

Assessment of the Global UV Lamps Market
The recent study on the UV Lamps market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the UV Lamps market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the UV Lamps market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the UV Lamps market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.
The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current UV Lamps market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the UV Lamps market.
Competitive Assessment
The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the UV Lamps market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.
Regional Assessment
The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the UV Lamps market across different geographies such as:
End-use Industry
The adoption pattern of the UV Lamps across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:
Key Segments Covered
- Lamp Type
- UV Mercury Lamp
- Low-pressure Mercury Lamp
- Medium-pressure Mercury Lamp
- Amalgam Mercury Lamp
- UV LED
- End-use Application
- Wastewater Treatment
- Water Treatment
- Municipal Water Treatment
- Residential Water Treatment
- Industrial Process Water Treatment
- Commercial Water Treatment
- Pool and spa
- Others
- Air treatment
- Healthcare Facilities
- Residential and Commercial
- Others
- Surface Treatment
- Food and Beverages
- Bottled Water and Other Beverages
- Marinades and Brines
- Surface Disinfection of Food
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Xylem Inc.
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- Trojan Technologies Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Halma PLC
- Heraeus Holding Gmbh
- Severn Trent PLC
- Xenex Disinfection Services LLC
- OSRAM GmbH
- Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report
- Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
- Revenue growth of the UV Lamps market over the assessment period
- Value chain analysis of prominent players in the UV Lamps market
- Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the UV Lamps market trajectory
- Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the UV Lamps market
The report addresses the following queries related to the UV Lamps market
- How have the production techniques evolved in recent years?
- How can the emerging players in the UV Lamps market establish their foothold in the current UV Lamps market landscape?
- The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
- What is the projected value of the UV Lamps market in 2019?
- How can the emerging players in the UV Lamps market solidify their position in the UV Lamps market?
