TMR’s latest report on global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Market segmentation

On the basis of end users industry, the global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market is segmented into:

Food and beverage industry Beer Ready to eat Packed food

Pharmaceutical industry

Cosmetic industry Fragrance Lipstick moisturizers



On the basis of form type, the global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market is segmented into:

Crystals

Powder

Global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market: Segment Overview

Food & beverage industry has a higher rate of consumption of butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) as a preservative followed by cosmetic and pharmaceutical company as an antioxidant.it is mainly manufactured in solid crystal form.

Global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market: Regional overview

Based on the geographies, the global butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market is fragmented into seven key region- Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan. Among the regions mentioned above, in North-America the use of butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) is unrestricted and has also categorized butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) as high human health priority, however few parts of North America requires warning labels on the products that contain butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA).the use of butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) in Eastern and Western Europe is prohibited as fragrance ingredient in cosmetic, although Western Europe and North America are the only regions where butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) is used in beverages. Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle-East & Africa consume lower level of v compared to the other regions. Overall the growth of butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) has a negative growth over the forecasted period, owning to the increase in ban and restrictions on the use of the butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) as preservative due to its adverse effect on human health.

Global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market: market players

Some of the market players identified in the global Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) market includes:

Clean Science

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

Abcam plc.

Crystal Quinone Pvt. Ltd.

Finoric LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

V. Enterprises

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

