Canned Baby Food Market Latest Report with Forecast to 2017 – 2025

To provide this, analysts carried out a succinct analysis of demand drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats that are likely to influence the Canned Baby Food market over the Canned Baby Food forecast period.

The market research report on Canned Baby Food also offers valuable insights into key business strategies employed by established players, along with impact of these strategies on future business landscape.

Market segmentation:

Canned baby food market is segmented on the basis of types, product origin, age group, distribution channel and regions.

On the basis of types canned baby food market is segmented as fruits and vegetables, milk, beans and legumes, poultry, meat and fish, and soups and other prepared items. Amongst by type market segments fruits and vegetables market segment accounts for major market shares in canned baby food market followed by milk and sauces, and soups and other prepared items respectively. Increasing number of working women seeking healthy and nutritional fruits and vegetables options for their baby is major factor driving growth of canned fruits and vegetables. Increasing use of ready-to-eat foods such as sauces and other prepared food is driving market demand for this segment.

On the basis of product origin it can be segmented as organic and conventional. Organic canned baby food is more preferred as compared to the conventional products. Under age group segment newborn (0-6 months), baby (6-12 months) and toddler (1-3 years) are considered.

The market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channels such as, super markets/hyper markets, specialty stores, online retail channels and other retailers. Easy availability of canned food products through various offline and online distribution channels when compared to fresh products is factor driving growth of market. Manufacturers focuses on online product availability is fueling growth of online distribution channel.

Regional Market Outlook:

On the basis of regions canned baby food market is segmented in to North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan and Middle East and Africa. The developed regions such as North America and Europe are major markets for canned baby food. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East are rapidly growing regional markets for canned baby food.

Market Drivers and restrains:

Increasingly work-oriented and, consequently, hectic, consumer lifestyles people have less time to cook food. Therefore, they prefer the convenience of canned food products. Lower availability and inconvenience in buying fresh fruits and vegetables to cook is another major factor driving market demand for canned baby food. Increasing concerns related to ready to eat dried mixes and infant formula products is another factor driving consumers shift towards canned baby food.

Increasing disposable income, growing number of working women, busy life style etc. factors expected to drive market demand for canned baby food in near future. Growth of various online as well as offline distribution channels is factor fueling market demand.

Canned food is packed in cans and heated there is possibility that heating kills nutrients as well as metal can be melted and possibility of mixing of metal content in food item. Various canned foods are not up to the mark nutrient quality, leaking of cans is possible. These are various concerns related to safety and quality of canned baby food items, which are expected to restrain market growth in near future.

Key Market Players

The growing global canned baby food market is encouraging entries of new players in the market. Few of the key players include Holle baby food, Gerber, HiPP Organic, Bolton Group, ConAgra Foods, Del Monte Foods, Kraft Heinz, Beech Nut, Earth's Best etc. These are only few prominent players however the emerging market for canned baby food products have fueled entry of local players into the particular regions.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The report includes SWOT analysis of key players, which shall be a crucial market intelligence for mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, or partnerships between market stakeholders. In addition, the report carries out robust groundwork for inclusion of market segmentation by type, application, and geography.

Key Questions Answered in the Canned Baby Food Report

How much will be overall revenue generation in the Canned Baby Food market by the end of the forecast period? Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period? Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period? What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Canned Baby Food market to consolidate their position? What are key developments witnessed in the Canned Baby Food market?

