Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2017 – 2025

The recent market intelligence study by Persistence Market Research (PMR) elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at PMR find that the Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Key Players

Some of the key players in Content-Aware DLP market are Code Green Networks, GTB Technologies, Symantec Corporation, CoSoSys Ltd, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., CA Technologies, Trend Micro Incorporated, Blue Coat systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, and Websense, Inc.

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market: Regional Outlook

Presently, North America is leading the market due to increase in the adoption of big data and cloud technologies. The market of Content-Aware DLP will witness high growth rate in the regions of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa due to increase in the security attacks. Moreover, on the basis of geography, the Content-Aware DLP market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market Segments

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention Market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

