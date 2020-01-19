Mannequin Market : Huge Growth Opportunity by Trend, Key Players and Forecast 2017 to 2022

The detailed study on the Mannequin Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Mannequin Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Mannequin Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Mannequin Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Mannequin Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Mannequin Market introspects the scenario of the Mannequin market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Mannequin Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Mannequin Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Mannequin Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Mannequin Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Mannequin Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Mannequin Market over the forecast period 2017 to 2022

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Mannequin Market:

What are the prospects of the Mannequin Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Mannequin Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Mannequin Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Mannequin Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

market players possess immense funds and resources for investing in research and development activities related to mannequins. In addition, leading market players are focusing on developing new mannequin feedstock and technologies. These factors are likely to enhance the competitive scenario of the global mannequin market in the foreseeable future.

The global mannequins market is projected to register an impressive expansion during the forecast period (2017-2022), according to a new report by Fact.MR. Fact.MR estimates the global sales of mannequins to exceed US$ 13,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Market Taxonomy

Region Product Type Target Group Feature Material North America Full Body Adults Inflatable Fiberglass Latin America Upper Body Children Plus Size Polyethylene Europe Head Infants & Toddlers Maternity Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Japan Lower Body With Wig Chrome APEJ Other Product Types Polypropylene (PP) MEA Foam Metal Wood Other Materials

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

APEJ to Register Highest CAGR in Global Mannequin Market through 2022

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to remain the largest market for mannequins. Over one third revenue share of the global mannequin market will be accounted by sales of mannequins in APEJ throughout the forecast period. In addition, the mannequin market in APEJ is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2022, followed by North America. The market in Europe will remain comparatively more lucrative than in North America, but less lucrative than in APEJ during 2017 to 2022.

Full body mannequins will continue to be the most lucrative among products in the global mannequin market. Sales of full body and upper body mannequins are projected to register the fastest expansion in the market through 2022. Both these product types of mannequins will account for over three-fourth revenue share of the market in 2017. Demand for full body and upper body mannequins will witness a gradual rise by 2022-end.

On the basis of target group, adults segment is expected to remain dominant in the global mannequin market. Sales of adults segment of mannequin’s target group will account for over US$ 6,000 Mn by 2022-end. Infants & toddlers segment is expected to be the least lucrative target-group segment in the global mannequin market. Sales of infants and toddlers will witness a steady expansion in the market over the forecast period.

Inflatable Mannequin to Account for More Than Half Revenue Share of the Market in 2017

Based on feature, sales of inflatable mannequin are projected to account for more than half revenue share of the market in 2017. Demand for inflatable mannequins will increase significantly in the market by 2022-end. APEJ is expected to account for the largest share of revenues from sales of inflatable mannequin during the forecast period. Plus size mannequins are forecast to register the second highest CAGR in the market through 2022.

On the basis of material, fiberglass, polyethylene, and polypropylene will continue to witness the fastest expansion in the market during the forecast period. Between chrome and metal, the former is expected to account for larger revenue share of the market, whereas the latter will witness a comparatively faster expansion in sales through 2022. Revenues from sales of polyethylene and polypropylene are collectively estimated to reach nearly US$ 3,500 Mn by 2022-end.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

