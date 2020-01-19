One of the NASA graduates known as ‘Turtle’ expected to travel to the moon of Mars one of these days, and he may be the first one to step on the surface of the Red Planet.

The nickname ‘Turtle’ is a metaphor employed by Vice-President Mike Pence during the declaration of space exploration class back in 2017. It is the 22nd class of NASA to graduate from elementary learning and then the first class of cosmonauts to graduate under the Artemis Program of NASA. The program purposes of taking the first woman and next man on the surface of the lunar come 2024.

In addition to its aim of taking back humankind to the surface of the lunar, the Artemis program of NASA incorporates the expansion and actualization of technologies for the Lunar Orbiting Platform-Gateway, Space Liftoff System of NASA, and the Orion space ship and for operations, which will take space explorers even far beyond Mars.

The team of 13 space explorers comprises 11 cosmonauts from NASA and 2 astronauts from the Canadian Space Agency. They will be part of the vigorous space explorers in the astronauts

Read more at One of the ‘Turtle’ graduates of NASA anticipated traveling to the moon or the Red Planet