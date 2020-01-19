Security as a Service Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2019-2025

The global Security as a Service market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Security as a Service market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Security as a Service market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Security as a Service market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Security as a Service market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Cisco Systems

Honeywell

Samsung Techwin

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

S2 Security

Panasonic

Bosch Security Systems

CheckPoint Software Technologies

Siemens

Axis

Fortinet

Schneider Electric

Salient Systems

NortekSecurity

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Authentication

Anti-Virus

Anti-Malware/Spyware

Intrusion Detection

Penetration Testing

Security Event Management

Other

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Commercial

Government

Residential

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Security as a Service market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Security as a Service market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

