Whole Sodium Fluorosilicate Market Size, Share, Development by 2025 – QY Research, Inc.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

97%-99% Purity

≥99% Purity

Others Purity

The segment of 97%-99% purity holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 52%.

By Application:

Enamel Industry

Glass Industry

Cement Additives

Refractory Material

Fluoride Chemical

Others

The enamel industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 23% of the market share.

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Sodium Fluorosilicate market are:

KC Industries

Prayon SA

Derivados delFlúor（DDF）

Kailin

Fluorine Industry Environmental

DFD Chemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Sinochem Yunlong

Xinfudi Keji

Hubei Yihua Chemical

Heqi

HML

Fengyuan Group

Regions Covered in the Global Sodium Fluorosilicate Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

