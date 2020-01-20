Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market to Witness a Robust CAGR Growth Between 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Accelerometer and Gyroscope .

This report studies the global market size of Accelerometer and Gyroscope , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Accelerometer and Gyroscope history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Accelerometer and Gyroscope market, the following companies are covered:

Trends and Opportunities

Increasing defense expenditure across the world is the primary driver of this market. Besides that, factors such as growing usage of accelerometer and gyroscope in end-user industries, emergence of advanced and compact MEMS technology, strict regulations for automotive industry pertaining to safety and security, and growing adoption of automated processes in industries and homes will further augment the demand. Previously, a relatively smaller part of the developed world utilized these devices but now, several emerging economies are extending the demand, owing to rapid urbanization. This factor is also expected to positively reflect on the global market.

The demand for high-end applications of gyroscope and MEMS accelerometer are anticipated to expand at the most prominent growth rate during the forecast period, while 3-axis accelerometers and gyroscopes serve maximum demand in terms of dimension segment. This can be attributed to growing level of integration in the manufacturing sector in order to reduce number of components per device and weight of overall product, for which 3-axis devices are almost ideal.

Global Accelerometer and Gyroscope Market: Region-wise Outlook

The region of Asia Pacific currently serves the maximum demand for accelerometer and gyroscope, which is attributed to newly made manufacturing units for low-end applications such as consumer electronics and automotive in the region. North America and Europe are expected to remain moderate regional markets during the forecast period.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Some of the key vendors in global accelerometer and gyroscope are Honeywell International, Inc., Colibrys Ltd., Fizoptika Corp., Analog Devices Inc., InnaLabs, KVH Industries, Inc., InvenSense, Inc., Kionix, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH, Sensonsor AS, STMicroelectronics N.V., and Systron Donner Inertial.

