Adhesion Barriers Market Size And Prediction By Leading Manufacturers According To Its Application And Types Till 2027

Adhesion Barriers Market: Introduction

In terms of revenue, the global adhesion barriers market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 7% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the adhesion barriers market report.

Adhesion barriers are medical implants used to prevent the formation of scarring or adhesion between tissues and organs following surgical procedures. Adhesion is formed between tissues and organs as the healing procedure begins after surgery. Adhesion could lead to severe medical complications such as post-surgical morbidity, chronic pelvic pain, bowel obstruction, and chronic abdominal pain. It is most commonly and frequently caused after abdominal and gynecological surgery. Around 93% patients who undergo laparotomy surgical procedures develop adhesion. Several studies have indicated that, between 50% and 90% women undergoing gynecological surgery tend to develop post-operative intra-abdominal adhesion. In order to effectively deal with post-operative adhesion, several adhesion barriers have been developed during the past few years. The most commonly used adhesion barrier products include ADEPT, Gynecare Interceed, and Seprafilm. These are available in different formulations such as liquid, gel, and film.

4DryField PH to be Highly Attractive

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global adhesion barriers market based on product, application, formulation, and end user. In terms of product, the Seprafilm segment is poised to account for a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, as it has been clinically proven to be effective at reducing post-operative adhesion. The 4DryField PH segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. 4DryField PH is an adhesion barrier gel. 4DryField PH is the only product approved by the European Medicines Agency as a hemostatic agent as well as an adhesion barrier agent. It is commonly used for the prevention of adhesion in abdominal surgical procedures. The segment is estimated to witness strong growth in the adhesion barriers market due to an increase in the usage of the product for different types of abdominal surgeries. Hence, rise in the usage of adhesion barrier products is projected to drive the 4DryField PH segment in the adhesion barriers market during the forecast period.

High Number of Gynecological Surgeries and Neurosurgeries to Propel Market

In terms of application, the global adhesion barriers market has been segregated into gynecological surgeries, abdominal surgeries, and neuro & orthopedic surgeries. The abdominal surgeries segment dominated the global adhesion barriers market in 2018. A large share of the segment can be ascribed to the high number of abdominal surgeries in highly populated countries such as India and China, increase in awareness about surgical adhesions in the region, and high adoption of abdominal adhesion prevention products in Japan. However, the neuro & orthopedic surgeries segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR of ~ 9% during the forecast period, due to an increase in the number of neurosurgeries across the globe. For instance, a study published in the Journal of Neurosurgery (2018) concluded that, 1,756,891 patients require neurosurgical operations in Europe. The gynecological surgeries segment is likely to be a highly lucrative segment of the adhesion barriers market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in adhesion-related gynecological surgeries across the world. According to research studies, the adhesion rate for gynecological and C-section surgeries stands at around 94%, while that for adhesiolysis and gastrointestinal surgeries ranges from 65% to 75%.

Film Formulation to Account for a Prominent Share

In terms of formulation, the film segment is expected to dominate the global adhesion barriers market during the forecast period. Increase in the sales of film-based products is anticipated to drive segments such as Seprafilm and Gynecare Interceed, as these are widely used for abdominal and gynecological surgeries. The liquid segment is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, due to an increase in the adoption and usage of ADEPT adhesion barrier solutions across the globe.

Hospitals – Prominent End User

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is estimated to constitute a dominant share of the global adhesion barriers market from 2019 to 2027. A large share of the segment can be ascribed to the high number of abdominal surgeries that are performed in hospital settings. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is also projected to be a key segment of the adhesion barriers market during the forecast period. The segment is likely to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027 in the adhesion barriers market.

Global Adhesion Barriers Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific to Create High Incremental Opportunity

In terms of revenue, North America is projected to dominate the global adhesion barriers market from 2019 to 2027. This can be ascribed to the early adoption of technologically-advanced adhesion barrier products, favorable health care reimbursement policies in the U.S. and Canada, and increase in the number of surgeries in the U.S. More than 9 million abdominal and pelvic surgeries in the U.S. and over 30 million abdominal and pelvic surgeries are performed, every year. Furthermore, around 1.5 million spine surgeries in the U.S. and around 3.5 million spine surgeries are performed every year. Europe was a key market for adhesion barriers in 2018. According to a study published in Eurostat in 2018, in the European Union, life expectancy has increased by more than two years per decade since the 1960s, to 84 years in 2016 for women. Increase in the geriatric women population results in a rise in gynecological disorders. Hence, the rise in gynecological disorders in geriatric women is expected to drive the adhesion barriers market in Europe during the forecast period. The adhesion barriers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rise in the adoption of adhesion barrier products and high number of gynecological and abdominal surgeries in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

Partnerships & Collaborations and New Product Developments & Launches in International Market – Key Trends among Leading Players

The report provides profiles of the leading players operating in the global adhesion barriers market. Baxter International, Inc., Ethicon US, LLC, FzioMed, Inc., Sanofi, and Integra LifeSciences Corporation are the prominent players operating in the adhesion barriers market. These players have adopted strategies such as partnerships & collaborations and new product developments & launches to increase their market presence. In October 2018, FzioMed announced the launch of a new adhesion barrier product – Oxiplex. It is an adhesion barrier gel that is used during an intrauterine surgery.

Global Adhesion Barriers Market by Product

Seprafilm

Gynecare Interceed

Adept

Duragen Plus

MediShield

Oxiplex

SprayShield

4DryFieldPH

Hyalobarrier

Others

Global Adhesion Barriers Market by Application

Gynecological Surgeries

Abdominal Surgeries

Neuro & Orthopedic Surgeries

Global Adhesion Barriers Market by Formulation

Liquid

Film

Gel

Global Adhesion Barriers Market by End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Global Adhesion Barriers Market by Region