Anti-static Films Market is set to Expand at a CAGR of 5.9% During 2018-2026 – TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the global anti-static films market in its published report titled “Global Anti-static Films Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. In terms of revenue, the global anti-static films market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors on which TMR sheds light in this report. In terms of volume, the Asia Pacific anti-static films market is expected to remain in the leading position during the forecast period. The global antistatic films market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to the wide use of anti-static films in the packaging of electrical appliances.

According to TMR analysis, most of the sensitive electrical products get spoilt due to the generation of static electricity. Anti-static films are non-corrosive films used to protect electronic goods and many other sensitive components. Anti-static films prevent the build-up of static electricity which is generated due to frictional contact (triboelectric effects) or electrostatic induction between two dissimilar surfaces.

It is also noticed that around 33% of electrical devices are damaged due to the absence of suitable packaging solutions, such as anti-static films. Semiconductors and PCB’s are highly sensitive components and need to be handled with effective anti-static films packaging solution. Electronic circuitry gets progressively smaller as electronic technology advances. The continuous development in the electrical and electronics industry is boosting the anti-static films market. To protect such components, a packaging solution like anti-static films is required. Depending on the type of additives, the anti-static films can be manufactured in different colors.

Along with the electrical and electronics industry, the anti-static films market is also growing in the pharmaceuticals and food industry. Electric charge build up attracts the dust particles onto packed food items. Anti-static films enable manufacturers to transfer such items safely. The anti-static films market has a great opportunity to expand in the export/import segment. The demand for explosive and anti-static materials such as military foams, anti-static bags that meet military standards is increasing in the military & defense industry which is anticipated to further fuel the anti-static films market.

More than 60% of China’s air import falls into the category of electronics and machinery equipment. Some frequent products packed by anti-static films include mobile phones, data processing equipment, radio telephone equipment, integrated circuits, and medical equipment.

Generally countries like Brazil, India excluding China import electronics components such as semiconductors and PCBs for the production of these electronics devices. The electronics sector in Thailand is growing rapidly and thereby boosting the anti-static films market. Considering the increase in demand for high-technology consumer electronics, the anti-static films market is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.

The anti-static films market is segmented as per material type, application type, end-use industry, and region. Coatings are done on a variety of packaging films like polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride, and others to produce anti-static films. Mostly electronic devices are packed in small bags or pouches and are sealed with drive bags. The electronics & electrical segment of the anti-static films market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4%. The application segment of anti-static films market is segmented into bags and pouches, tapes, clamshells, wraps, liners and others which include labels, containers, trays, etc. Polyethylene is also used to produce anti-static films bubble wraps. On the basis of end use, the anti-static films market is segmented into electrical and electronics industry, pharmaceutical and medical devices, automotive parts, and others which include military and defense, aerospace, food, etc.

Some key market players manufacturing anti-static films are Toyobo Co., Lt, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc. ACHILLES CORPORATION, Klöckner Pentaplast, Wiman Corporation, Sekisui Film Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc, and Saint-Gobain.