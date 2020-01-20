Anticrease Agents Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2016 – 2024

“

market segments, major geographies, and current market trends to present a satisfactory conclusion about the growth of the anti-crease agents market until the end of the forecast period in 2024.

Global Anti-crease Agents Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising demand for crease-free textiles and advancement of textile features such as pattern, color, texture are the key factors driving the anti-crease agent market. Changing trends in the fashion and textile industry and advancement of textile manufacturing processes have translated into increasing demand for anti-creasing agents.

Tropical countries that display a high demand for cotton fabrics have huge potential for the growth of the anti-crease agents market. Crease-free cotton clothing and other cotton merchandise are expected to drive the demand for anti-creasing in these regions over the report’s forecast period.

Chemicals that are used for anti-crease agents are strictly controlled for composition and for careful handling to avoid risk to human or to property. This includes high quality chemicals and compounds that are safe to use.

However, the growth of the anti-crease agents market is hampered due to several factors. Anti-crease agents decrease the tensile strength of textile resulting in easy tear and reduced life of the textile. Excessive use of anti-creasing agent not only leaves an unpleasant odor on finished products, it also makes them feel stiff and harsh, which may not be comfortable for the user. Moreover, anti-creasing agents contain chlorine and formaldehyde that pose a health risk to users due to their allergic properties. These factors are collectively hampering the growth of the anti-creasing agent market.

Global Anti-crease Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Geography-wise, the global anti-crease agents market is divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market for anti-crease agents due to the large demand for cotton fabrics and the changing styling trends in the fashion industry. North America and Europe are also anticipated to display substantial demand in the coming years due to further development of the fashion industry in these regions.

Global Anti-crease Agents Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the top companies that operate in the global anticrease agents market are Finotex, Kunal Organics Pvt Ltd, Star Orechem International Pvt Ltd, Setas Color Centre, Neochem Technologies, Sarex Chemicals, Prochem, Kompass, Rung International, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., SIAM Pro Dyechem Group, Alam Chemicals, Zhuhai Lingxiang Chemical Co. Ltd., and Golden Technologica among others.

The key players in the market are not only profiled for their distinguishing business attributes but their indicators of strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats during the forecast period are analyzed as well.

The global anti-crease agents market can be segmented as follows:

Global Anti-crease Agents Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

