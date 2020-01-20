Area Rug Market: Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2027

Area Rug Market – A Study on a Type of Aesthetic Floor Covering

Area rugs can be defined as a thick and heavy cloth usually made of wool, and smaller than a carpet

Area rugs are floor coverings used to protect floors, diminish noise, and enhance comfort. These rugs also add a personality to the décor of any definite space.

Currently, a myriad of shapes, sizes, colors, and construction of rugs is available in the market. Persian, oriental, contemporary, and Native American are a few options of area rugs.

Some of the other purposes of area rugs is to prevent slips and accidental falls

Bangladesh, Iran, and India are among the largest producers and exporters of luxury hand woven area rugs

Rising demand for high quality, attractive area rugs likely to drive the global area rug market

Over the years, demand for high quality rugs with attractive colors and designs has increased significantly, contributing to the overall growth of the area rug market

In addition, rising disposable income in developing economies is expected to increase the demand for mid-range – high quality area rugs .

The U.S and Europe are among the major importers of carpets, and growth in both residential as well as commercial sectors in these regions are likely to bolster the demand for area rugs during the forecast period

Partnerships aimed at design innovation of area rugs to generate opportunity for the area rug market