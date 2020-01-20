Ascending Demand for Phenol Derivatives to Propel the Growth of the Phenol Derivatives Market Between 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Phenol Derivatives Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

The continuous demand for Bisphenol A will support the global market for phenol derivatives in reaching new heights. Bisphenol A is extensively used in the polycarbonates that are used in medical industry and consumer goods. As both of these sectors have been growing at a fast pace, the demand for bisphenol A is likely to extend.

Recently, the wind energy sector has been growing in several countries. Wind turbine power generators require epoxy resins in their rotor blade composites. The global inclination toward cleaner sources for generating energy is expected to increase the demand for epoxy resins, boosting the overall phenol derivatives market. Epoxy resins, acquired through phenol derivatives, are being widely adopted in numerous other areas such as general purpose adhesives, rigid foams, industrial coatings, non-skid coatings, in cements and mortars, and in oil drilling. This will further fuel the demand for phenol derivatives. Moreover, newer formations of phenol derivatives are being developed as per the requirements of different industries, contributing towards phenol derivatives market growth.

Chloro-phenols, bisphenol A, salicylic acid, bakelite, and alkyl-phenols are some of the derivatives of phenol, which can be some of the segments based on type. Chloro-phenols are used in medical industry for manufacturing bactericides and antiseptics such as Dettol. Bisphenol A is used in the production of paint coatings, domestic electrical appliances, in polycarbonate plastics, and epoxy resins. Salicylic acid is used in the manufacturing of aspirin and other similar pharmaceuticals. Whereas, bakelite is used in the production of cataract lenses, hip joint replacement parts, rotary dial-dial telephones, guitar, and radio sets. This rise in the variety of end-user users will augment market growth. High level of competition is expected to pose a threat to the market.

Global Phenol Derivatives Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global phenol derivatives market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Europe and North America will be the most prominent regions owing to the growing production of antiseptics and disinfectants. Hospitals, food-processing units, and homes have been displaying great demand for disinfectants and antiseptics in these regions.

The region of Asia Pacific is projected to emerge at the foremost with a rapid rate of growth. The factors driving the phenol derivatives market in these regions include high levels of industrialization, increasing manufacturing of electronic products, and expansion of the automotive industry. China appears to be the leading regional market in Asia Pacific, and is expected to retain its position, as it has been importing a major portion of phenol derivatives. Apart from China, South Korea, Japan, India, and Taiwan are exhibiting high demand for phenol derivatives.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key players operating in the global phenol derivatives market are Honeywell International Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sinopec, LG Chem INEOS, Compañía Española de Petróleos S.A.U., and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

