Automotive Camshaft Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2019-2027

Automotive Camshaft Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Automotive Camshaft industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive Camshaft manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Automotive Camshaft market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Automotive Camshaft Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Automotive Camshaft industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Automotive Camshaft industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Automotive Camshaft industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Automotive Camshaft Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Automotive Camshaft are included:

Lucrative growth of the automotive industry will fuel the demand for automotive camshafts in the market, which in turn, will encourage manufacturers to expand their production facilities for automotive camshafts. Moreover, laidback availability of capital for expansion of existing manufacturing facilities as well as for the development of new manufacturing facilities for automotive camshafts in the developing regions to meet the demand for automotive camshafts from the automobile industry is expected to fuel the growth of production volumes of automotive camshafts in these regions.

In 2016, the expected demand for passenger vehicles camshafts was around 121.1 Mn Units. This demand for automotive camshafts is projected to grow alongside growth in demand for light commercial vehicles.

By Sales Channel, OEM Segment Is Expected to Register High Value Growth in the Automotive Camshaft Market

The OEM segment is expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Camshaft Market. Owing to their durability and high strength, the replacement rate of automotive camshafts is low. Currently, camshaft manufacturers are focusing on producing light weight and more durable products, which will increase the life span of automotive camshafts as well as automobile. This will increase the OEM segment share in the Automotive Camshaft Market. OEM segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value. Moreover, this segment accounted for approximately 88.7% market share in 2017, in terms of volume, and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR.

China Dominates the Automotive Camshaft Market, India and MEA Slated to Be High Growth Markets by the End of the Forecast Period

The China Automotive Camshaft Market accounted for a value share of 25.3% in 2017 and is forecast to maintain its dominance in the global Automotive Camshaft Market owing to increase in production of passenger cars, heavy trucks and trailers in the region. The India and MEA Automotive Camshafts market are projected to represent US$ 101.1 Mn & 103.8 Mn incremental $ opportunity respectively between 2018 and 2028, while the Americas Automotive Camshaft Market is estimated to expand at 3.9% CAGR, in terms of value, and create 319.5 Mn incremental $ opportunity in the Automotive Camshaft Market during the forecast period.

