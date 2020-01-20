Automotive Digital Services Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2020 – 2026 | Uber Technologies, Daimler, Bosch

“
Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: QYResearch calculated the value of the Automotive Digital Services Market as approximately USD xx Million in 2019, and the market is estimated to grow with a healthy growth rate of approximately xx%, over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Global Automotive Digital Services Market in-depth review report holds the description of all the essential focuses concerning the Automotive Digital Services market. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Automotive Digital Services market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Automotive Digital Services market. The market research report was compiled considering a fix time period, which is known as the forecast period for the study. The report consists of both qualitative and quantitative methods of study along with descriptive analysis related to various geographies and various market segmentations. To analyze the growth prospects of the market from the future perspective, market opportunities, competitive landscape, product offerings, market investments, and other market matrixes were studied in detail.
Key players:
Uber Technologies, Daimler, Bosch, TomTom, FEV Group, MAN, PCG, Continental, Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group, Volkswagen.
Market Segmentation and Analysis:
The research covers the current market size of the Automotive Digital Services market and its growth ratio based on 10-year history statistics along with the company profile of key members or manufacturers. The in-depth information by segments of Automotive Digital Services market helps monitor future profitability & to make critical decisions for growth. The Automotive Digital Services market report on trends and improvements focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the Global Automotive Digital Services Market.
The Automotive Digital Services Market report tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.?
Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:
History Year: 2015 – 2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026
The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market situation, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, technological advances, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges in upcoming technologies and related industries.
For the Automotive Digital Services Market research report, the target audience is:
– Investors
– Key Consulting Companies
– Investment bankers
– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
– Third-party knowledge providers
– Venture capitalists
– Advisors
Answers that the report recognizes:
– Market size and growth rate during the forecast period.
– The key factors of the market of Automotive Digital Services.
– Key market trends have dampened the growth of the Automotive Digital Services market.
– Challenges for market growth.
– The leading providers of the market of the Automotive Digital Services.
– Detailed SWOT analysis.
– Opportunities and threats facing existing vendors in the global Automotive Digital Services market.
– Trend factors influencing the market in geographic areas.
– Strategic initiatives targeting key suppliers.
– PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.
Porter’s 5 Force Model is an economic tool to analyze the market condition
– Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
– Threat of New Entrants
– Threat of Substitutes
– Automotive Digital Services of Buyers
– Automotive Digital Services of Suppliers
– Competitive Rivalry
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Mobility on Demand Service
1.4.3 Logistic Fleet Management Service
1.4.4 In-vehicle Digital Service
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.5.2 Customer
1.5.3 Automobile Manufacturer
1.5.4 Automobile Service Provider
1.5.5 Transportation Management Company
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automotive Digital Services Market Size
2.2 Automotive Digital Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)
2.2.2 Automotive Digital Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Automotive Digital Services Market Size by by Players
3.1.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Digital Services Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Automotive Digital Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Digital Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 North America
5.1 North America Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in North America
5.3 North America Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type
5.4 North America Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Uber Technologies
12.1.1 Uber Technologies Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction
12.1.4 Uber Technologies Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019))
12.1.5 Uber Technologies Recent Development
12.2 Daimler
12.2.1 Daimler Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction
12.2.4 Daimler Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Daimler Recent Development
12.3 Bosch
12.3.1 Bosch Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction
12.3.4 Bosch Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Bosch Recent Development
12.4 TomTom
12.4.1 TomTom Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction
12.4.4 TomTom Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 TomTom Recent Development
12.5 FEV Group
12.5.1 FEV Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction
12.5.4 FEV Group Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 FEV Group Recent Development
12.6 MAN
12.6.1 MAN Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction
12.6.4 MAN Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 MAN Recent Development
12.7 PCG
12.7.1 PCG Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction
12.7.4 PCG Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 PCG Recent Development
12.8 Continental
12.8.1 Continental Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction
12.8.4 Continental Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Continental Recent Development
12.9 Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group
12.9.1 Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction
12.9.4 Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group Recent Development
12.10 Volkswagen
12.10.1 Volkswagen Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction
12.10.4 Volkswagen Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Volkswagen Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.2 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
13.3 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.4 North America
13.5 Europe
13.6 China
13.7 Japan
13.8 Southeast Asia
13.9 India
13.10 Central & South America
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
