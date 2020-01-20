Automotive Digital Services Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2020 – 2026 | Uber Technologies, Daimler, Bosch

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: QYResearch calculated the value of the Automotive Digital Services Market as approximately USD xx Million in 2019, and the market is estimated to grow with a healthy growth rate of approximately xx%, over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Global Automotive Digital Services Market in-depth review report holds the description of all the essential focuses concerning the Automotive Digital Services market. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Automotive Digital Services market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Automotive Digital Services market. The market research report was compiled considering a fix time period, which is known as the forecast period for the study. The report consists of both qualitative and quantitative methods of study along with descriptive analysis related to various geographies and various market segmentations. To analyze the growth prospects of the market from the future perspective, market opportunities, competitive landscape, product offerings, market investments, and other market matrixes were studied in detail.

Key players:

Uber Technologies, Daimler, Bosch, TomTom, FEV Group, MAN, PCG, Continental, Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group, Volkswagen.

Market Segmentation and Analysis:

The research covers the current market size of the Automotive Digital Services market and its growth ratio based on 10-year history statistics along with the company profile of key members or manufacturers. The in-depth information by segments of Automotive Digital Services market helps monitor future profitability & to make critical decisions for growth. The Automotive Digital Services market report on trends and improvements focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the Global Automotive Digital Services Market.

The Automotive Digital Services Market report tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.?

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market situation, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, technological advances, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges in upcoming technologies and related industries.

For the Automotive Digital Services Market research report, the target audience is:

– Investors

– Key Consulting Companies

– Investment bankers

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Venture capitalists

– Advisors

Answers that the report recognizes:

– Market size and growth rate during the forecast period.

– The key factors of the market of Automotive Digital Services.

– Key market trends have dampened the growth of the Automotive Digital Services market.

– Challenges for market growth.

– The leading providers of the market of the Automotive Digital Services.

– Detailed SWOT analysis.

– Opportunities and threats facing existing vendors in the global Automotive Digital Services market.

– Trend factors influencing the market in geographic areas.

– Strategic initiatives targeting key suppliers.

– PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Porter’s 5 Force Model is an economic tool to analyze the market condition

– Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

– Threat of New Entrants

– Threat of Substitutes

– Automotive Digital Services of Buyers

– Automotive Digital Services of Suppliers

– Competitive Rivalry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Mobility on Demand Service

1.4.3 Logistic Fleet Management Service

1.4.4 In-vehicle Digital Service

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Customer

1.5.3 Automobile Manufacturer

1.5.4 Automobile Service Provider

1.5.5 Transportation Management Company

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Digital Services Market Size

2.2 Automotive Digital Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Automotive Digital Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Digital Services Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Digital Services Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Digital Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Digital Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 North America

5.1 North America Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in North America

5.3 North America Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type

5.4 North America Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Automotive Digital Services Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Automotive Digital Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Automotive Digital Services Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Uber Technologies

12.1.1 Uber Technologies Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction

12.1.4 Uber Technologies Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019))

12.1.5 Uber Technologies Recent Development

12.2 Daimler

12.2.1 Daimler Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction

12.2.4 Daimler Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.3 Bosch

12.3.1 Bosch Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction

12.3.4 Bosch Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.4 TomTom

12.4.1 TomTom Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction

12.4.4 TomTom Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 TomTom Recent Development

12.5 FEV Group

12.5.1 FEV Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction

12.5.4 FEV Group Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 FEV Group Recent Development

12.6 MAN

12.6.1 MAN Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction

12.6.4 MAN Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 MAN Recent Development

12.7 PCG

12.7.1 PCG Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction

12.7.4 PCG Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 PCG Recent Development

12.8 Continental

12.8.1 Continental Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction

12.8.4 Continental Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Continental Recent Development

12.9 Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group

12.9.1 Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction

12.9.4 Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) Group Recent Development

12.10 Volkswagen

12.10.1 Volkswagen Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Automotive Digital Services Introduction

12.10.4 Volkswagen Revenue in Automotive Digital Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.2 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

13.3 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.4 North America

13.5 Europe

13.6 China

13.7 Japan

13.8 Southeast Asia

13.9 India

13.10 Central & South America

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

