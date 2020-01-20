Automotive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Market is Growing Rapidly Due to Increasing Demand for the Safety of Vehicles

In the automotive human-machine interface space, the roll out of multimodal interface systems is predicted to emerge as a lucrative option. Voice command, face detection, and gesture control are some newer interactive techniques that savvy players in the automotive HMI market are banking on for growth.

The development of interactive multimodal capabilities for heavy commercial vehicles serves to provide ample white space for players in the automotive human-machine interface market. Developing economies extend wide opportunities for the integration of multimodal capabilities with HMIs for the operations of heavy commercial vehicles. Investments and technological upgrades in the automotive sector in developing economies in Asia Pacific are some areas where savvy players in the automotive human-machine interface market are focused on. Low penetration of technology in the automotive sector provides expansion scope for keen players in the overall automotive HMI market.

On the competitive front, the automotive human-machine interface market bears a largely consolidated vendor landscape. In 2018, the top eight players held ~50% share of the automotive human-machine interface market, finds TMR.

To stay competitive, keen players are charting their roadmaps and capitalizing on growth opportunities. The introduction of cutting-edge solutions using state-of-the-art technologies is a key strategy adopted by savvy players in the automotive human-machine interface market. For example, in June 2019, Harman International introduced its new dual-mode V2X system to amplify automotive safety. This new telematics system is capable of tapping into dedicated short range communication (DSRC) systems and cellular to vehicle everything networks (C-V2X). Such release remove the ambiguity of failure with safety system setups in the vicinity.

Expansion of production facilities as well as capabilities are also what keen players in the automotive human-machine interface market are focused on for growth. The expansion of production capacity at the Pune plant of Harman International is an example of the same. Investments worth US$ 50 Mn made by the company are likely to expand production capacity three times, and the headcount by almost double. The company plans to produce Telematics Control Units (TCUs) and Digital Cockpit Units (DCUs) at this plant. With such huge investments and augment of production capacity, over 2,500,000 units are likely to be produced, up from the current 200,000 each year.