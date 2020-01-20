Autonomous Navigation Technology Market: Development Factors and Investment Analysis by Leading Manufacturers Autonomous Parking Technology Raytheon, Thales, Northrop Grumman

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: QYResearch calculated the value of the Autonomous Navigation Technology Market as approximately USD xx Million in 2019, and the market is estimated to grow with a healthy growth rate of approximately xx%, over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market in-depth review report holds the description of all the essential focuses concerning the Autonomous Navigation Technology market. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Autonomous Navigation Technology market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Autonomous Navigation Technology market. The market research report was compiled considering a fix time period, which is known as the forecast period for the study. The report consists of both qualitative and quantitative methods of study along with descriptive analysis related to various geographies and various market segmentations. To analyze the growth prospects of the market from the future perspective, market opportunities, competitive landscape, product offerings, market investments, and other market matrixes were studied in detail.

Key players:

Autonomous Parking Technology Raytheon, Thales, Northrop Grumman, Safran, Honeywell International, ABB, Kongsberg Gruppen, Rh Marine, Trimble, Furuno, General Dynamics, L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Moog, Google (Alphabet Inc).

Market Segmentation and Analysis:

The research covers the current market size of the Autonomous Navigation Technology market and its growth ratio based on 10-year history statistics along with the company profile of key members or manufacturers. The in-depth information by segments of Autonomous Navigation Technology market helps monitor future profitability & to make critical decisions for growth. The Autonomous Navigation Technology market report on trends and improvements focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market.

The Autonomous Navigation Technology Market report tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.?

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market situation, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, technological advances, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges in upcoming technologies and related industries.

For the Autonomous Navigation Technology Market research report, the target audience is:

– Investors

– Key Consulting Companies

– Investment bankers

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Venture capitalists

– Advisors

Answers that the report recognizes:

– Market size and growth rate during the forecast period.

– The key factors of the market of Autonomous Navigation Technology.

– Key market trends have dampened the growth of the Autonomous Navigation Technology market.

– Challenges for market growth.

– The leading providers of the market of the Autonomous Navigation Technology.

– Detailed SWOT analysis.

– Opportunities and threats facing existing vendors in the global Autonomous Navigation Technology market.

– Trend factors influencing the market in geographic areas.

– Strategic initiatives targeting key suppliers.

– PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Porter’s 5 Force Model is an economic tool to analyze the market condition

– Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

– Threat of New Entrants

– Threat of Substitutes

– Autonomous Navigation Technology of Buyers

– Autonomous Navigation Technology of Suppliers

– Competitive Rivalry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.5.3 Passenger Car

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size

2.2 Autonomous Navigation Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Autonomous Navigation Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Autonomous Navigation Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Autonomous Navigation Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 North America

5.1 North America Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Autonomous Navigation Technology Key Players in North America

5.3 North America Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 North America Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Autonomous Navigation Technology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Autonomous Navigation Technology Key Players in China

7.3 China Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Type

7.4 China Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Autonomous Navigation Technology Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Autonomous Navigation Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Autonomous Navigation Technology Key Players in India

10.3 India Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Type

10.4 India Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Autonomous Navigation Technology Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Raytheon

12.1.1 Raytheon Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Autonomous Navigation Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Raytheon Revenue in Autonomous Navigation Technology Business (2014-2019))

12.1.5 Raytheon Recent Development

12.2 Thales

12.2.1 Thales Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Autonomous Navigation Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Thales Revenue in Autonomous Navigation Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Thales Recent Development

12.3 Northrop Grumman

12.3.1 Northrop Grumman Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Autonomous Navigation Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Northrop Grumman Revenue in Autonomous Navigation Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Development

12.4 Safran

12.4.1 Safran Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Autonomous Navigation Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Safran Revenue in Autonomous Navigation Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Safran Recent Development

12.5 Honeywell International

12.5.1 Honeywell International Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Autonomous Navigation Technology Introduction

12.5.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Autonomous Navigation Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.6 ABB

12.6.1 ABB Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Autonomous Navigation Technology Introduction

12.6.4 ABB Revenue in Autonomous Navigation Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 ABB Recent Development

12.7 Kongsberg Gruppen

12.7.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Autonomous Navigation Technology Introduction

12.7.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Revenue in Autonomous Navigation Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Kongsberg Gruppen Recent Development

12.8 Rh Marine

12.8.1 Rh Marine Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Autonomous Navigation Technology Introduction

12.8.4 Rh Marine Revenue in Autonomous Navigation Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Rh Marine Recent Development

12.9 Trimble

12.9.1 Trimble Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Autonomous Navigation Technology Introduction

12.9.4 Trimble Revenue in Autonomous Navigation Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Trimble Recent Development

12.10 Furuno

12.10.1 Furuno Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Autonomous Navigation Technology Introduction

12.10.4 Furuno Revenue in Autonomous Navigation Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Furuno Recent Development

12.11 General Dynamics

12.12 L3 Technologies

12.13 Rockwell Collins

12.14 Moog

12.15 Google (Alphabet Inc)

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.2 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

13.3 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.4 North America

13.5 Europe

13.6 China

13.7 Japan

13.8 Southeast Asia

13.9 India

13.10 Central & South America

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

