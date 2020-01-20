Autonomous Parking Technology Market Growth, Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Forecast To 2026 | Continental Automotive, Hella, Magna International

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: QYResearch calculated the value of the Autonomous Parking Technology Market as approximately USD xx Million in 2019, and the market is estimated to grow with a healthy growth rate of approximately xx%, over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market in-depth review report holds the description of all the essential focuses concerning the Autonomous Parking Technology market. This report offers comprehensive analysis on global Autonomous Parking Technology market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Autonomous Parking Technology market. The market research report was compiled considering a fix time period, which is known as the forecast period for the study. The report consists of both qualitative and quantitative methods of study along with descriptive analysis related to various geographies and various market segmentations. To analyze the growth prospects of the market from the future perspective, market opportunities, competitive landscape, product offerings, market investments, and other market matrixes were studied in detail.

Key players:

Continental Automotive, Hella, Magna International, Bosch, TRW, Valeo, Aisin Group, Audiovox, Delphi, Baidu, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Benz, Tesla, Hyundai Mobis, Great Wall Motors, Chang’an Automobile, Chery Jaguar Land Rover.

Market Segmentation and Analysis:

The research covers the current market size of the Autonomous Parking Technology market and its growth ratio based on 10-year history statistics along with the company profile of key members or manufacturers. The in-depth information by segments of Autonomous Parking Technology market helps monitor future profitability & to make critical decisions for growth. The Autonomous Parking Technology market report on trends and improvements focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market.

The Autonomous Parking Technology Market report tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.?

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market situation, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, technological advances, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges in upcoming technologies and related industries.

For the Autonomous Parking Technology Market research report, the target audience is:

– Investors

– Key Consulting Companies

– Investment bankers

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Venture capitalists

– Advisors

Answers that the report recognizes:

– Market size and growth rate during the forecast period.

– The key factors of the market of Autonomous Parking Technology.

– Key market trends have dampened the growth of the Autonomous Parking Technology market.

– Challenges for market growth.

– The leading providers of the market of the Autonomous Parking Technology.

– Detailed SWOT analysis.

– Opportunities and threats facing existing vendors in the global Autonomous Parking Technology market.

– Trend factors influencing the market in geographic areas.

– Strategic initiatives targeting key suppliers.

– PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Porter’s 5 Force Model is an economic tool to analyze the market condition

– Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

– Threat of New Entrants

– Threat of Substitutes

– Autonomous Parking Technology of Buyers

– Autonomous Parking Technology of Suppliers

– Competitive Rivalry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.5.3 Passenger Car

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size

2.2 Autonomous Parking Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Autonomous Parking Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by by Players

3.1.1 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Revenue by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Revenue Market Share by by Players (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Autonomous Parking Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Autonomous Parking Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Autonomous Parking Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 North America

5.1 North America Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Autonomous Parking Technology Key Players in North America

5.3 North America Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 North America Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Autonomous Parking Technology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Autonomous Parking Technology Key Players in China

7.3 China Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Type

7.4 China Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Autonomous Parking Technology Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Autonomous Parking Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Autonomous Parking Technology Key Players in India

10.3 India Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Type

10.4 India Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Autonomous Parking Technology Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Continental Automotive

12.1.1 Continental Automotive Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Autonomous Parking Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Continental Automotive Revenue in Autonomous Parking Technology Business (2014-2019))

12.1.5 Continental Automotive Recent Development

12.2 Hella

12.2.1 Hella Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Autonomous Parking Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Hella Revenue in Autonomous Parking Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Hella Recent Development

12.3 Magna International

12.3.1 Magna International Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Autonomous Parking Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Magna International Revenue in Autonomous Parking Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Magna International Recent Development

12.4 Bosch

12.4.1 Bosch Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Autonomous Parking Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Bosch Revenue in Autonomous Parking Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.5 TRW

12.5.1 TRW Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Autonomous Parking Technology Introduction

12.5.4 TRW Revenue in Autonomous Parking Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 TRW Recent Development

12.6 Valeo

12.6.1 Valeo Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Autonomous Parking Technology Introduction

12.6.4 Valeo Revenue in Autonomous Parking Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Valeo Recent Development

12.7 Aisin Group

12.7.1 Aisin Group Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Autonomous Parking Technology Introduction

12.7.4 Aisin Group Revenue in Autonomous Parking Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Aisin Group Recent Development

12.8 Audiovox

12.8.1 Audiovox Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Autonomous Parking Technology Introduction

12.8.4 Audiovox Revenue in Autonomous Parking Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Audiovox Recent Development

12.9 Delphi

12.9.1 Delphi Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Autonomous Parking Technology Introduction

12.9.4 Delphi Revenue in Autonomous Parking Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Delphi Recent Development

12.10 Baidu

12.10.1 Baidu Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Autonomous Parking Technology Introduction

12.10.4 Baidu Revenue in Autonomous Parking Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Baidu Recent Development

12.11 BMW

12.12 Volkswagen

12.13 Daimler Benz

12.14 Tesla

12.15 Hyundai Mobis

12.16 Great Wall Motors

12.17 Chang’an Automobile

12.18 Chery Jaguar Land Rover

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.2 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

13.3 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.4 North America

13.5 Europe

13.6 China

13.7 Japan

13.8 Southeast Asia

13.9 India

13.10 Central & South America

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

”