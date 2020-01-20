Baby Food Market Insights and Outlook, 2019-2025 – Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson, Abbott laboratories, Hero-Group, Perrigo Company, Bellamy Organics

Babies are mostly fed with soft home cooked food. However, growing urbanization and changing lifestyles have developed the demand for packaged baby foods in different societies and cultures. These foods are usually used to feed babies between the ages of four to 12 months. Modern-day time limits the usage of homemade baby food in both developed as well as developing nations.

As young urban women have become increasingly adapted to using packaged baby food for supplementing breast milk, brand players are focusing over launching different flavor, variants and new packaging in the market. The major factor which is pushing the global baby food market is increasing working population, growing urbanization, rising disposable income and changing lifestyles across the globe.

According to the research report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global baby food Market, by Product Type, by Nature, by Age, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025” – The global baby food market is expected to witness healthy growth in the forecast period.

Global baby food Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson, Abbott laboratories, Hero-Group, Perrigo Company, Bellamy Organics, Hain Celestial Group, Campbell soups, Friesland Campina. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product innovation, acquisition, collaboration, and partnership, thereby augmenting the baby food market.

Infant Formulas holds the highest market share in the global baby foods market over the forecast period.

The global baby food market is segmented as baby cereals, bottled baby foods, frozen baby foods, baby snacks, and soups. The infant formula segment holds the major revenue in the market. The demand for infant formulas is increasing as it provides wholesome nutrition to toddlers. With the advancement in R &D, major players are actively focusing on expanding their production capacities for infant formula. On the other hand, prepared baby food products are expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global baby foods market during the forecast period. Moreover, prepared baby food segment witnessed to have a higher adoption in the global market.

Non-organic baby food accounts the largest market share in the global baby foods market over the forecast period.

On the basis of nature, the global baby food market is segmented as Organic and non-organic. The non-organic baby food witness to have the largest share due to cost-efficient and easy availability for the consumer. The growth of organic food has declined due to government regulations with respect to labeling of organic baby food products and the premium price of organic products coupled with the impediments faced by companies in procuring organic raw ingredient may slow the demand of organic food. Thus, these factors result in the higher adoption of non-organic baby food fueling the growth of the baby food market in the coming years.

Retail Stores accounts for the largest market share in the global baby food market over the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution Channel, the global food market is segmented as Specialty Stores, Retail Stores & Online Stores. Retail stores are the primarily preferred distribution channel among consumers, followed by specialty stores. Specialty stores account for a comparatively smaller share in the baby food market whereas expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

North America accounts for the largest share of the global baby food market during the forecast period.

On the basis of the region, the baby food market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific leads the market in terms of adoption of new and innovative baby food products launched by various manufacturers, followed by the European region. It is the largest market for milk formula and occupies more than half of the overall world baby food market share. The population of infants and toddlers in the age group of 0-4 years has increased by millions creating the opportunity for high potential players in the baby food market. Declining poverty rates and increasing disposable income in some of the countries of Latin America have boosted the adoption of baby food products.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global baby food market, in terms of Value & Volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, on the basis of region, segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, & LATAM and major countries in the respective regions

To outline, categorized and forecast the global baby food market on the basis of product kind and distribution channel.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, new product launches, services, and regulative framework within the global baby food market.

To identify the drivers and challenges for global baby food market.

To spot the profile of leading players and an array of strategy outlook and SWOT analysis of major industry players.

