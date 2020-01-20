Bone Densitometer Devices Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2019-2026

The ‘Bone Densitometer Devices Market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

The Bone Densitometer Devices market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Bone Densitometer Devices market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The geographical reach of the Bone Densitometer Devices market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

The global bone densitometer devices market is largely consolidated, with the top two players – GE Healthcare and Hologic Inc. – accounting for close to 75% market share in 2015. GE Healthcare accounted for the largest share of 46.3% of the global market in 2015 and growth of this company is owing to a consistent focus on manufacturing innovative products and engaging in distribution partnerships to increase sales. Hologic Inc. accounted for the second-largest share of 27.8% of the global market in 2015 due to its strong R&D focus and improved bone densitometer devices. Other key players such as Osteosys Co. Ltd, Beammed Ltd., Diagnostic medical System SA, and Swissray International, Inc. are estimated to account for 8.9% of the market share of the global bone densitometer devices market. GE Healthcare has merged its healthcare business unit with Wipro to expand the sale of diagnostic medical devices such as bone densitometers in India. The company has also collaborated with Alpha Source Inc. to strengthen its distribution channel in emerging markets.

