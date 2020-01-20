By the end of , demand for is Expected to Trigger the Growth of the Ethernet over Coax (EoC) Equipment and Subscribers Markets 2012 – 2018

Latest report on global Ethernet over Coax (EoC) Equipment and Subscribers market by Transparency Market Research (TMR)
Analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) find that the global Ethernet over Coax (EoC) Equipment and Subscribers market has been evolving at a CAGR of xx% during the historic period 2014-2018. The market study suggests that the global market size of Ethernet over Coax (EoC) Equipment and Subscribers is projected to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the stipulated timeframe 2019-2029. The Ethernet over Coax (EoC) Equipment and Subscribers market research demonstrates the current and future market share of each region alongwith the important countries in respective region. Key regions include:
competitive landscape. Using analytical tools such as Porters’ five forces and SWOT analyses, the report studies the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players and measures the market size.
Overview of the Ethernet over Coax (EoC) Equipment and Subscribers Market
Owing to easy installation, simplicity in design, and cost-efficiency, the video surveillance industry is abuzz with the high demand for EoC equipment to transfer high-definition signals. Ethernet over Coax equipment offers benefits such as faster data transfer and enhanced connectivity, which is positively impacting its global demand. Expanding markets for Video on Demand (VoD) applications are also expected to boost the Ethernet over Coax equipment and subscriber market.
In the last couple of years, use of Ethernet in traffic control applications has surged significantly. In addition, the demand for intelligent electronic devices (IED) has considerably increased across industrial facilities. Such factors bolster the Ethernet over Coax equipment and subscriber market. Increasing use of Ethernet in IPTV and IP camera is also expected to fuel the global Ethernet over Coax equipment and subscriber market.
To enjoy sustainable growth, the key players in the market will have to address certain inherent bottlenecks related to the deployment of the technology. Complexities in deploying Ethernet on heterogeneous networks can impede the EoC equipment and subscribers market’s growth. Moreover, rapidly evolving technologies resulting in obsolescence of existing technologies can also dissuade consumers from investing in EoC equipment. Challenges pertaining to interoperability can also hamper the market.
Companies mentioned in the research report
Some of the key players in the global Ethernet over Coax equipment and subscriber market profiled in the report include companies such as Swire Pacific Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, China Resources Enterprise Ltd., Noble Group Ltd., Veracity, Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd., Siemens AG, Technetix, NVT, NaspersLtd., Orkla, Bidvest Group, Sumitomo Corp., Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
