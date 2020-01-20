Cancer Profiling Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2018 to 2028

The detailed study on the Cancer Profiling Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Cancer Profiling Market over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Cancer Profiling Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Cancer Profiling Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Cancer Profiling Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Cancer Profiling Market introspects the scenario of the Cancer Profiling market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Cancer Profiling Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Cancer Profiling Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Cancer Profiling Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Cancer Profiling Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Cancer Profiling Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Cancer Profiling Market over the forecast period 2018 to 2028

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Cancer Profiling Market:

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the cancer profiling market report, competition scenario of the market is explained in terms of a dashboard view of all the key players and their relative presence in the global market. The section has also identified prominent players in cancer profiling market, emerging players, mid-size players and other key players in the cancer testing market.

The section of company profiles delivers vital information such as product offerings, products in clinical trials and company developments. Few of the profiles players in the cancer profiling market report include F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Illumina Inc, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott, Nanostring Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc, Perkin Elmer Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Negenomics Laboratory Inc, Genomic Health, Biogenex and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

The cancer profiling marketplace is marked by significant investments in R&D aimed at getting clinical approvals. Multiple cancer profiling tests received FDA approvals in recent past. For instance, in November 2017, FDA approved the IMPACT developed at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. It is an in vitro NGS-based diagnostic test with the capacity to identify a higher number of tumor biomarkers and rapid identification of mutations in 468 unique genes.

In December 2017, FoundationOne CDx (F1CDx) genomic cancer profiling test that can identify cancer-associated alterations in 324 genes and two type of genomic signature in any solid tumor.

In August 2018, Caris Life Sciences® announced the company’s selection by the Hoosier Cancer Research Network to perform cancer profiling for a new Phase II bladder cancer clinical trial of HCRN GU16-257.

Cancer Profiling – Definition

Cancer profiling is a type of molecular profiling that provides specific information of molecular and genetic makeup of cancer tissues or cells. The information reveals abnormalities or altered levels of gene expression and assists in medical professionals to determine focused treatment of different cancer types.

The cancer profiling market is studied thoroughly for different facets such as types of cancer and associated diagnostic testing methods. In addition, regulation and reimbursement scenario is also considered to design the cancer profiling market structure. The cancer profiling market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, end user and test type. The cancer profiling market is also studied for key regions to derive global forecast.

Based on product type, the cancer profiling market is segmented into instruments and consumables wherein instruments cover IHC, FISH, PCR instruments, DNA sequencer and fragment analyzer. The consumables segment covers reagents & kits and others ancillaries (probes, holders, etc.)

Based on indication, the cancer profiling market is segmented into breast cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, melanoma, kidney cancer, lung cancer (including NSCLC) and rare cancer.

Hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer research institutes and others are covered in the end-user segment of the cancer profiling market. Based on test type, the cancer profiling market is segmented into immunohistochemistry (IHC), Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH), Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis.

In the regional analysis, cancer epidemiology of all the key regions is thoroughly studied. Key regions included in the cancer profiling market study are North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Which product type in the cancer profiling market will register significant demand by the end of the assessment period?

Which region presents considerable utilization of cancer profiling tools?

Among different test types, which test type will be highly sought after in the cancer profiling market during the forecast period?

Which end-user will register leading utilization of cancer profiling tests during the forecast period?

