Chelating Agents Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of XX% Between and 2017 – 2025

Drivers and Restraints

The demand in this market is primarily driven by technological advancements of these agents, which has increased its application in several industries, especially in the pulp and paper as well as cleaning and detergent sectors. Additionally, the demand for safe to drink water is escalating across the world with rising population, which is expected to positively reflect on the global chelating agents as they are used for water treatment. Similarly, the industries such as agrochemicals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage are touching new peaks, and thereby extending the demand for chelating agents.

Among the product segments, aminopolycarboxylic acid has the maximum demand, as it is used for the cleaning of hard water scale, salts from products, and metal oxides in household and industries. Based on application, the pulp and paper industry serves the maximum demand, wherein chelating agents are used for pulp processing and paper production. Chelating agents offer benefits such as enhanced effectiveness of hydrosulfite and hydrogen peroxide bleaches, control and removal of scales, lower bleaching costs, and reduction in costly downtime.

Global Chelating Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, Asia Pacific accounts for the maximum share of demand for chelating agents, and is expected to remain most lucrative through-out the forecast period. This region is a manufacturing hub for several industries, and rapid urbanization in countries such as India and China is leading to increased disposable income among the middle class as well as escalating the demand for processed food and water.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Dow Chemical Company, Archer Daniel Midland, AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Kemira Oyj, Lanxess AG, and Tate & Lyle are some of the leading companies in the global chelating agents market.

