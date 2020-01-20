China Proton Therapy Market Precise Study on Factors, Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2025

“China Proton Therapy Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025” examines the market dynamics, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and future outlook for proton therapy in China. The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The major companies dominating this market for its products, services and continuous product developments are:

Advanced Oncotherapy, Siemens Healthneers, ProNova Solution, ProTom International, Hitachi, Ion Beam Applications (IBA), Varian Medical Systems, Mevion Medical Systems

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. The report provides information on the proton therapy current applications and comparative analysis with more focused on pros and cons of proton therapy and competitive analysis of eight companies.The report further sheds light on the number of treatment rooms,current and upcoming proton therapy centers. In addition, the report also provides essential insights on number of patients treated at China proton therapy centers from 2008 to 2016.

The report also includes assessment of China reimbursement scenario; proton therapy clinical trials and offers a clear view of the proton therapy center component analysis. Key trends in terms of venture capital investment, collaborations, partnerships, licensing and development agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the China proton therapy market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the China proton therapy market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, China proton therapy centers developed by the companies and recent development of the proton therapy market.

Long–term Growth Projection:

China represents a significant opportunity in the Global proton therapy market

China proton therapy market will exhibit a steady CAGR of over 30% by 2025

The potential China proton therapy market is likely to reach more than USD 10 Billion by 2025

IBA accounted highest number of proton therapy centers in the forecast period

Advanced Oncotherapy is emerging with novel technology and significantly impacting the proton therapy market size over the forecast period

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Proton Therapy Current Applications

Pros and Cons of Proton Therapy, Radiotherapy and Carbon Ion Therapy

Proton Therapy Competitive Analysis by Company

China Proton Therapy Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

China Proton Therapy Market Opportunity Assessment (2012 – 2025)

China Number of Treatment Rooms and Forecast (2017 – 2025)

China Proton Therapy Center Infrastructure Analysis: Treatment Rooms & Proton Therapy Accelerator

China Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers (2008 – 2016)

China Proton Therapy Reimbursement Scenario

Proton Therapy Center Component Analysis

Proton Therapy Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Institute & Country

Major Deals in Proton Therapy Market

Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Proton Therapy Market

Major Companies Analysis

TABLE OF CONTENTS :

1. Executive Summary

2. What is Proton Therapy?

3. Proton Therapy Current Applications

4. Proton Therapy Comparative Analysis

4.1 Pros and Cons of Proton Therapy, Radiotherapy and Carbon Ion Therapy

4.2 Proton Therapy Competitive Analysis: By Company

5. China Proton Therapy Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

5.1 Proton Therapy Patients Treated Statistics (Volume)

5.2 Proton Therapy Market Analysis (Value)

6. China Proton Therapy Market Opportunity Assessment (2012 – 2025)

6.1 Potential Proton Therapy Patient Base (Volume)

6.2 Potential Proton Therapy Market Demand Analysis (Value)

7. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Proton Therapy Market

7.1 Market Drivers

