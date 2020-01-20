Converged Infrastructure Market Growth Outlook Beyond 2020 | Players Profiled Microsoft, Hypergrid, Pivot3

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Converged Infrastructure Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Dell EMC (United States), Vmware (United States), Pivot3 (United States), Cisco (United States), Huawei (China), NetApp (United States), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) (United States), Microsoft (United States) and Hypergrid (United States) etc.

Summary

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Players landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

Key Players of Converged Infrastructure Market Study:

Dell EMC (United States), Vmware (United States), Pivot3 (United States), Cisco (United States), Huawei (China), NetApp (United States), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) (United States), Microsoft (United States) and Hypergrid (United States)

In the last few years, Global market of Converged Infrastructure developed rapidly. Major factors driving the market are Increasing Efficiency and Reliability in Information Technology (IT) .

On the basis of applications, the Converged Infrastructure market is segmented by Virtualization, Data Center Consolidation, Backup and Recovery and Others.

HTF’s Analyst on the Global Converged Infrastructure market identified that the demand is rising in many different parts of the world as “Adoption of Cloud-based Converged Infrastructure is boosting the Demand of Market “. Furthermore, some recent industry insights like “On 22nd April 2019, Pivot3 hosted the application-specific silos of underutilized infrastructure resources. The requirement of providing accessibility of data to newly advanced distributed enterprises and different Information technology infrastructure.” is constantly making the industry dynamic.

The report provides an in-depth analysis and forecast about the industry covering the following key features:

• Industry outlook including current and future market trends, drivers, restraints, and emerging technologies

• Analyses the Global Converged Infrastructure market according to Type, Application, and regions

• Analyzes the top 10 players in terms of market reach, business strategy, and business focus

• Provides stakeholders’ insights and key drivers & trends of the market

Market Size Estimation

In market engineering method, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used, along with various data triangulation process, to predict and validate the market size of the Converged Infrastructure market and other related sub-markets covered in the study.

• Key & emerging players in the market have been observed through secondary research.

• The industry’s supply chain and overall market size, in terms of value, have been derived through primary and secondary research processes.

• All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Data Triangulation

The overall market size is calculated using market estimation process, the market was further split into various segments and sub-segments. To complete the overall market engineering and arriving at the exact statistics for all segments and sub-segments, the market breakdown and data triangulation procedures have been utilized, wherever applicable. The data have been triangulated by studying various influencing factors and trends identified from both demand and supply sides of various applications involved in the study. Along with this, the market size has been validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Recent Industry Highlights:

Some of the other players that are also part of study are Nutanix, Hitachi Data Systems, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Vmware, Dell EMC, Scale Computing, NetApp and Simplivity.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Converged Infrastructure market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Converged Infrastructure market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Converged Infrastructure Vendors, Converged Infrastructure International Traders, Research and Development Institutes, Financial Institutes and Venture Capital, Regulatory Bodies, Enterprises and Others.

This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, Annual reports, press releases etc.

