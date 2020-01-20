Cotton Bags Market slated to reach ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by 2018 – 2028

Business Intelligence Report on the Cotton Bags Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Cotton Bags Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Cotton Bags by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.

As per the report, the Cotton Bags Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Cotton Bags Market during the assessment period.

The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the Cotton Bags Market in each regional market.

key players operating in the Asia Pacific cotton bags market. In 2017, Kenya pushed a country-level ban on plastic bags, which directly affected the distributors and producers of single-use plastic bags. The ban on plastic bags has been helpful in creating a white space for new entrants in the cotton bags market. Growing developments which have been promoting research in the field of automatic bag making machines are also anticipated to positively impact the production of cotton bags.

Jute Bags Are Expected to Hamper the Growth of Cotton Bags Market

End users are getting attracted towards jute bags as they are an economic and functional alternative to cotton bags. Jute bags provide moisture and chemical resistance properties and thus, provide a suitable solution for the packaging of food and chemical products. Biodegradable bag manufacturers are focusing on the manufacturing of jute bags owing to their low-cost production. Jute bags are also lighter in weight and relatively more affordable and thus, end users are expected to adopt jute and hemp bags instead of cotton bags. That apart, the use of paper bags for retail purposes is gradually increasing as paper bags are recyclable, lighter and inexpensive. This factor is also anticipated to negatively impact the Cotton Bags market during the forecast period

According to the UN Comtrade Database 2015, China, France, Italy and Hong Kong are the biggest global exporters of cotton bags. China leads the way in terms of export of cotton bags. North America and Europe are the two top export destinations for cotton bags, which can directly be attributed to high demand for cotton bags from supermarkets and food industry in the regions. Government subsidiaries in terms of taxes and resources will act as crucial drivers for the development of the cotton bags market in India and ASEAN countries.

Global Cotton Bags Market: Segmentation

The global cotton bags market is segmented on the basis of end users, type of bags and capacity.

On the basis of capacity, the global cotton bags market has been segmented into:

Up to 5 kg

5kg – 10 kg

10 kg – 15 kg

15 kg – 20 kg

Above 20 kg

On the basis of end users, the global cotton bags market has been segmented into:

Food Industry

Retail

Agriculture & Fertilizers Industry

Textile Industry

Consumer

Stationery Products

Industrial Products

Others

On the basis of the type of cotton bags, the global cotton bags market has been segmented into:

Calico (unbleached or unprocessed cotton) bags

Beach cotton bags

Tote cotton bags

Global Cotton Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cotton bags market are as follows:

Bag Makers, Inc.

Hubco, Inc.

Central Bag Company

JohnPac, LLC

Aaltex International

Pearl Bag Factory LLP

Richie Bags Fashions Pvt. Ltd.

Green Packaging Industries Private Limited

Gouda, Inc.

Direct Trade Bags Company Ltd.

The cotton bags market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global cotton bags market has been divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

