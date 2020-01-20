Data Governance Market to Witness a Robust CAGR Growth Between 2017 – 2025

Data Governance Market Scope of the Report:

Key Trends

The global data governance market is expected to show stellar growth with the pressing need to capture and analyze data expanding at a lightening pace on account of the rise of digital technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and big data analytics. Data management involves keeping up with regulations and compliance deadlines and improving and sustaining strategic risk management. The increasingly data-driven nature of operations across every industry sector and the higher allocation on overall IT globally will bode well for the market in the near future.

Major deterrents of the market are the complexity in classification of unstructured data and inconsistent business semantics. Further, different structures of regulatory policies and data address validation and quality issues are also restraining the market.

Global Data Governance Market: Market Potential

One factor that can slam the brakes on the swift pace of digital transformation that the world is currently witnessing is the absence of overall governance of the data used by a particular organization. Concerns over privacy, security and departmental silos are posing a challenge on sharing of data internally and externally, monetizing of data as well as the analysis of data for the benefit of the business and its customers.

For proper deployment of data governance, processes are defined concerning how the data is to be stored, archived, backed up, and protected from theft or other attacks. Data governance can be both on-premises and hosted or on-cloud. The different end-use industry verticals in the global data governance market that spell an opportunity of companies operating in the market are banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecommunications and IT, manufacturing, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, and government and defense.

Global Data Governance Market: Regional Outlook

Geography-wise, the key regions in the global data governance market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the Rest of the World. Among them, North America holds a dominant position due to massive investments in cloud-based machine learning and big data, and the concentration of numerous vendors in the region. Europe is the next major region after North America and is expected to grow at a healthy clip in the upcoming years.

In the near future, however, Asia Pacific market – which is currently in a nascent stage – will likely clock maximum growth. At present, the region is in its initial growth phase which will likely pick up steam substantially on account of the rising demand from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for cost-effective data governance solutions.

Global Data Governance Market: Competitive Analysis

To assess the competition in the global data governance market, the report profiles companies such as Informatica Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, Oracle Corporation, Collibra, Inc, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., and Talend, Inc. The report sheds light on their key business strategies and trajectory so far, while also bringing to the fore their market shares and revenues.

