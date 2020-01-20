Dialysis Equipment Market Size and Forecast, 2019-2028

Analysis of the Global Dialysis Equipment Market

The presented global Dialysis Equipment market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Dialysis Equipment market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Dialysis Equipment market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Dialysis Equipment market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Dialysis Equipment market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Dialysis Equipment market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Dialysis Equipment market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Dialysis Equipment market into different market segments such as:

Market Dynamics

Growth of the global dialysis equipment market is mainly driven by the high prevalence of CKD, worldwide. The use of dialysis over kidney replacement, aging epidemiology, product innovation, and wide product portfolio drive market growth. Focus on patient-caregiver connectivity, though the global dialysis equipment market is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period. Healthcare laws and regulations are factors expected to hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation by Product

The global dialysis equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type into hemodialysis devices, peritoneal dialysis devices, continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), and consumables. In terms of value, the hemodialysis devices segment has been estimated to account for 60.4% share of the global dialysis equipment market by 2018, and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.6% in terms of value over the forecast period. The continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the relatively less time for the suturing process as compared to the conventional approach.

Segmentation by Disease Condition

By disease condition, the global dialysis equipment market is segmented into chronic and acute. Among the disease condition segments, the chronic segment is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by End User

By end use, the global dialysis equipment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the overall dialysis equipment market throughout the forecast period.

Key Regions

The global dialysis equipment market has been segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In terms of market value, North America is projected to dominate the global dialysis equipment market in terms of revenue share throughout the forecast period. The foray of leading North American companies into the hemodialysis devices market over the last few years is a factor expected to boost overall sales of these devices in the region. APEJ and Japan are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing geriatric population in APEJ and Japan are factors expected to boost revenue growth of the dialysis equipment market in these regions.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Dialysis Equipment market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Dialysis Equipment market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

