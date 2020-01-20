Elevator Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2018 – 2026

The elevator market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and key drivers playing a major role in the growth of the elevator market over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective of the elevator market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), and volume (in Thousand Units), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Elevator Market: Trends and Opportunities

The key factor that is exerting significant impact and driving the global elevator market is rapid urbanization. According to World Bank records published in 2016, 54% of the population resides in urban areas globally and by 2045 this number is expected to increase 1.5 times with 6 billion people living in cities. Demand for residential properties has surged due to increased urbanization and rising household income.

The cities of ASEAN are continually focusing on improving urban planning and building capabilities in resource rich regions and major cities with good communication and transportation systems to attract domestic and foreign direct investment, which in turn is driving the urban growth in this region. All these factors are expected to drive the global elevator market during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

For More Detailed Analysis, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14837

Mixed-block development trend is on the rise; but this is nothing new. With changing real estate trends, in recent years, the pendulum has shifted back to mixed block. As a result, mixed-block development has become increasingly popular. Intensity of high-rise construction is increasing and also the percentage of mixed-block high rise buildings. Mixed-block tall buildings include residential, office, retail, serviced apartments, hotels, casino, etc.

Global Elevator Market: Key Segments

The global elevator market has been segmented on the basis of deck type, destination control, building height, end-use, speed, application, and region. Based on deck type, the market is segmented into single and double deck. Based on destination control, the elevator market is classified into smart and conventional. In terms of building height, the elevator market is segmented into low rise, mid-rise, and high rise. Based on end-use, the elevator market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and mix block. The speed segment is classified into – less than 1m/s, between 1 to 3 m/s, between 4 to 6 m/s, between 7 to 10 m/s, and above 10m/s. The most common is between 1 to 3 m/s in developing countries. Based on application, the elevator market is segmented as passenger and freight.