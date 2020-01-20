Epichlorohydrin Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2025

The main driving factor for the global epichlorohydrin market is rising demand for epoxy resins from several end-use industries like renewable energy and automotive equipment, construction & building. Coatings & paints is largest segment in end-use industries which uses epoxy resins.

Global epichlorohydrin (ECH) market will experience the growth due to increase in demand from the coatings and paints industry. The applications that are driving the growth of epichlorohydrin market are wind turbines, electronics and automotive. Coating & paint industry holds the maximum amount of shares in terms of revenue in the epichlorohydrin market.

Main drivers of the global epichlorohydrin market are development in the producers of epoxy resin as epichlorohydrin is the key constituent in the manufacturing of epoxy resin. In automotive industry, use of epichlorohydrin is increasing which facilitates the growth of global epichlorohydrin industry. Strict rules set by the government for epichlorohydrin production may hinder the growth of epichlorohydrin (ECH) market across the world. Production and export of epichlorohydrin by the manufacturers of China can restraint the growth of epichlorohydrin manufacturers in the market. Advancement in the Epicerol process is a replacement for the epichlorohydrin process of production reduces the barriers of environment may affect the growth of epichlorohydrin industry globally.

Epichlorohydrin is produced through petro-based feedstock propylene. Many companies are focusing on using glycerin which is a replacement for propylene. Glycerin is estimated to be the rapidly growing segment in the epichlorohydrin market over the forecast period and used for the production of bio-based epichlorohydrin. As propylene are having the harmful effects on environment and using bio-based products are getting popular for using bio-based methods. The key trend that is getting popular is using bio-based products which will help in increasing the global epichlorohydrin market over the forecast period.

Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market is segmented on the basis of end-user, application and regions. Based on end-user, epichlorohydrin market is divided into electronics, pharmaceutical, automotive, textiles, construction industry and many more. On the basis of application, market of epichlorohydrin is divided into synthetic glycerin, epoxy resins, water treatment chemicals, epichlorohydrin based rubber and many more.

Geographically, regions focusing on the global epichlorohydrin market analysis are Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Middle East & Africa. In Asia Pacific, China is the largest consumer, exporter, producer and manufacture of epichlorohydrin because of increase in production of epoxy resin followed by automotive industry. Europe is the second largest market for epichlorohydrin owing to increase in demand from European countries like Spain, France, Germany, Italy, U.K and more. In Europe, epichlorohydrin is used as raw material for production of epoxy resins used in industries like automobile, pharmaceuticals, marine, construction & building. Fast growth of end-user industries will fuel the growth of epichlorohydrin (ECH) industry in European regions.

Manufacturers involved in the development of epichlorohydrin market are Lotte Fine Chemical Company Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corp, Dow Chemical Company and Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Key Segments in the “Global Epichlorohydrin Market” are-

By End-user market is segmented into:

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Textiles

Construction Industry

Other

By Application market is segmented into:

Synthetic glycerin

Epoxy resins

Water treatment chemicals

Epichlorohydrin based rubber

Others

By Regions market is segmented into:

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Middle East & Africa

