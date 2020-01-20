Express and Parcel (CEP) Global Market 2019 By Top Key Players, Technology, Production Capacity, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue And Market Share

Express and Parcel (CEP) Market – 2019-2025
Report Description:
The Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) market comprises of companies that provide logistics and postal services varying in the type of services offered, such as delivery speed or weight and volume of a shipment.
One of the key growth contributors for global courier express and parcel services supply market is the increase in the offering of enhanced services and additional features such as returns management, real-time monitoring, and control facilities, delivery guarantee, shorter lead time, and safety features.
In 2018, the global Express and Parcel (CEP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Express and Parcel (CEP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Express and Parcel (CEP) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
A-1 Express
BDP
DHL
FedEx
UPS
TNT Express
United Parcel Service
American Expediting
Allied Express
Antron Express
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air
Ship
Subway
Road
Market segment by Application, split into
Business-to-Business (B2B)
Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Air
1.4.3 Ship
1.4.4 Subway
1.4.5 Road
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Business-to-Business (B2B)
1.5.3 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)
1.5.4 Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size
2.2 Express and Parcel (CEP) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Express and Parcel (CEP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Express and Parcel (CEP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Express and Parcel (CEP) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Express and Parcel (CEP) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Express and Parcel (CEP) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 A-1 Express
12.1.1 A-1 Express Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction
12.1.4 A-1 Express Revenue in Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 A-1 Express Recent Development
12.2 BDP
12.2.1 BDP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction
12.2.4 BDP Revenue in Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 BDP Recent Development
12.3 DHL
12.3.1 DHL Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction
12.3.4 DHL Revenue in Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 DHL Recent Development
12.4 FedEx
12.4.1 FedEx Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction
12.4.4 FedEx Revenue in Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.5 UPS
12.5.1 UPS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction
12.5.4 UPS Revenue in Express and Parcel (CEP) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 UPS Recent Development
12.6 TNT Express
12.6.1 TNT Express Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Express and Parcel (CEP) Introduction
Continued …
