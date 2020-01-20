Fishing Lures Market Growth 2020 Top Companies- Eagle Claw, Newell Brands, Okuma, Shimano, Tica and more…

Fishing Lures Market



This report focuses on Fishing Lures volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fishing Lures market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Fishing Lures market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fishing Lures in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fishing Lures manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eagle Claw

Newell Brands

Okuma

Shimano

Tica

13 Fishing

AFTCO (The American Fishing Tackle Company)

Bass Pro Shops

Cabela’s

Fenwick

Globeride

Gamakatsu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Plastic Worms

Spinnerbaits

Crankbaits

Jigs

Topwater Lures

Segment by Application

Specialty and sports shops

Department and discount stores

Online retail



